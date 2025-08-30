SUI & CRO Rally, Yet SYC Emerges as the Presale Alt With True Long-Term Value

Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is on fire with its jaw-dropping presale launch, selling SYC tokens priced at $0.015 each, a highly discounted entry price. This modern-gen crypto platform is designed to resolve the common challenge faced by investors in the crypto market.

SYC delivers AI-backed gas fee predictions, rendering passive income streams, and smooth cross-chain interoperability. Meanwhile, other competing altcoins like SUI and CRO have shown a stable rally throughout August. Continue reading this article to find out more about it. 

SUI price consolidation ends: Senior analysts target $12 next

Sui (SUI) has been observed to follow a tight trading range in 2024, resulting in a Symmetrical Triangle pattern labeled ‘re-accumulation phase’ by analysts. From that point on, the SUI price structure has remained between key support and resistance levels. This sentiment signals a prolonged period of consolidation in the network.

According to on-chain data, such pattern formations typically lead to strong moves once the market moves toward stability. That said, most of its holders are closely monitoring the SUI price trend to secure high profit opportunities with an upward breakout around the corner.

Cronos hints at a potential $1 rally following Trump’s involvement

Cronos (CRO) has been observed trading sideways by analysts for the last 3 years. Just recently, its price pattern has taken a U-turn after Trump’s massive capital investment. Reportedly, the Trump Media Group has announced a collaboration with Crypto.com to launch a ‘Cronos treasury’ company valued at $6.42 billion.

The billion-dollar contract includes $1 billion worth of CRO tokens, $5 billion in equity via a line of credit, and $200,000,000 in cash. After this news hit the market, Cronos (CRO) has skyrocketed by 135% over the last week, reporting a 56% surge in the last 24 hours.

SYC leads SUI & CRO: Over $84,000 raised in round 1

With the SUI price and Cronos (CRO) showing signs of a potential breakout, there’s an emerging presale that’s making headlines with its explosive debut in the trillion-dollar crypto market. Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is a next-generation financial crypto platform with a premium range of offerings, including crypto-backed debit and credit cards for its token holders.

The platform is gaining institutional attention from high-profile investors for its AI-powered passive income streams, like Hold to Earn, AutoMine, and other earning mechanisms. SYC’s Smart Swap also enables investors to swap, send, and manage assets across multiple blockchains at the same time.

Smart altcoin with true long-term value stuns investors

Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is topping charts as the true long-term financial crypto project with a 10-stage presale structure. This ERC-20 token enables investors to hedge against high and unpredictable gas fees with its AI-driven gas fee predictions. With SYC in their wallets, users can benefit from its passive income mechanism even in sluggish market conditions.

The Smart Yield protocol identifies typical pain points in the conventional trading framework and addresses them through its cutting-edge blockchain technology. As a rewarding crypto platform, SYC is turning heads with its passive income feature and $92,000 presale. Analysts claim that SYC is closer to advancing to the next round at a higher price.

Final thoughts

While the SUI price and CRO are headed towards a strong rally, the Smart Yield Coin (SYC) is disrupting the market with its explosive presale debut. Based on its current statistics, SYC is positioned to secure major CEX and DEX listings and offer a smooth trading experience.

Website: https://smartyieldcoin.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/smartyieldico/1

Twitter: https://x.com/smartyieldcoin

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sui-cro-rally-yet-syc-emerges-as-the-presale-alt-with-true-long-term-value/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
