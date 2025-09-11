Sui Enhances Data Access with GraphQL RPC and Indexer Beta

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:51
Tony Kim
Sep 10, 2025 18:39

Sui introduces GraphQL RPC and General-purpose Indexer in public beta, offering advanced tools for structured data access and interaction with blockchain data.





Sui has launched a public beta of its GraphQL RPC and General-purpose Indexer, marking a significant upgrade in blockchain data access. This new system is designed to simplify and empower developers’ interaction with Sui data, according to Sui Foundation.

A New Era in Blockchain Data Querying

The introduction of GraphQL RPC offers a high-level query language that enhances developer productivity. This release allows for more scalable and expressive tools, enabling developers, indexer operators, and data providers to interact with blockchain data more efficiently. Unlike traditional JSON-RPC, which is tailored for low-level interactions, GraphQL RPC is optimized for declarative queries, joins, relationships, and powerful filtering.

Advanced Features and Integration

The beta version includes a GraphQL RPC server with a typed schema over various blockchain elements like transactions and events. It also features a General-purpose Indexer that processes Sui checkpoints into a Postgres-compatible database, and connectivity to an Archival Service for historical data lookups. These components collectively reduce the need for custom indexers, facilitating easier development with Sui data.

Layered Data Access Approach

Sui’s layered data stack begins with gRPC APIs, offering real-time streaming capabilities. Above this, the GraphQL RPC and Indexer provide structured access to onchain data, suitable for applications like wallets and explorers. Developers can further extend this stack using Custom Indexers for specific application or protocol logic.

Real-World Applications and Future Plans

Early adopters are already leveraging GraphQL RPC for more efficient data handling in wallets, dashboards, and explorers. The system’s open API layer benefits both application teams and RPC providers. Looking ahead, Sui plans to introduce proper SDK support, performance benchmarking tools, and GraphQL subscriptions for real-time updates.

Building Custom Indexers

For teams requiring tailored data views, the updated Custom Indexer Framework offers the flexibility to create specific state mirrors and optimize data layout. This framework supports application-specific customizations, enhancing performance and storage efficiency.

Getting Started

Developers interested in exploring these new capabilities can access the GraphQL RPC and General-purpose Indexer documentation and test queries using available tools. Feedback is encouraged via GitHub as the stack progresses toward general availability.

Image source: Shutterstock


Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

