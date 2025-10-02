ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 16:14 Sui integrates with LayerZero, enhancing cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking $70B in assets including WBTC and PayPal USD. Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation. Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets. Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards. Interoperability at Scale LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized… The post Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 16:14 Sui integrates with LayerZero, enhancing cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking $70B in assets including WBTC and PayPal USD. Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation. Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets. Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards. Interoperability at Scale LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized…

Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:27
SUI
SUI$2.0264-6.69%
COM
COM$0.005005-2.43%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11741-1.95%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$103,834.33-3.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.05223-16.31%


Rongchai Wang
Sep 30, 2025 16:14

Sui integrates with LayerZero, enhancing cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking $70B in assets including WBTC and PayPal USD.





Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation.

Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity

LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets.

Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard

The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards.

Interoperability at Scale

LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume.

Opportunities for Builders and Users

Sui, designed as a global coordination layer for digital assets, features parallel execution, sub-second finality, and an object-based programming model powered by Move. The integration with LayerZero provides builders with enhanced tools to develop apps compatible with Sui, opening new avenues in DeFi, Bitcoin DeFi, consumer applications, and gaming.

A New Era of Cross-Chain Innovation

With the integration of LayerZero, developers are poised to extend their applications across more than 140 blockchains. This development marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and enhancing connectivity in the crypto ecosystem. Builders interested in exploring LayerZero on Sui can access the LayerZero documentation and the Sui Developer Portal for more information.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sui-expands-interoperability-with-layerzero-integration

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004989-2.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01491-26.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006593-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002881-2.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,692.06
$103,692.06$103,692.06

-1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.24
$3,500.24$3,500.24

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.69
$160.69$160.69

-3.62%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2583
$2.2583$2.2583

-2.95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16238
$0.16238$0.16238

-2.74%