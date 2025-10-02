Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets



Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation.

Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity

LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets.

Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard

The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards.

Interoperability at Scale

LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume.

Opportunities for Builders and Users

Sui, designed as a global coordination layer for digital assets, features parallel execution, sub-second finality, and an object-based programming model powered by Move. The integration with LayerZero provides builders with enhanced tools to develop apps compatible with Sui, opening new avenues in DeFi, Bitcoin DeFi, consumer applications, and gaming.

A New Era of Cross-Chain Innovation

With the integration of LayerZero, developers are poised to extend their applications across more than 140 blockchains. This development marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and enhancing connectivity in the crypto ecosystem. Builders interested in exploring LayerZero on Sui can access the LayerZero documentation and the Sui Developer Portal for more information.

