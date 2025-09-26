Sui Expands Real-World Reach with New Partners

Layer-1 blockchain Sui is increasing its real-world user base in Asia. On Thursday, the company announced two new strategic partnerships with companies focused on real-world applications.
Human longevity protocol CUDIS stated it will expand its platform to the Sui blockchain to push for wider adoption. Also, South Korean table-ordering company T’order announced a strategic partnership with Sui. They will work together to commercialize a stablecoin-based payment infrastructure.
The Allure of Sui for a Health & Wellness Platform
The global digital healthcare market is projected to grow from $309.9 billion in 2023 to $509 billion by 2027. However, several challenges remain unresolved. These include the lack of data ownership, poor system interoperability, and value monopolization by intermediaries.
CUDIS is an all-in-one platform integrating wearable technology, AI-based health analytics, and blockchain data management. Its concept is to reward users with cryptocurrency for healthy behaviors. An “AI smart ring” tracks actions like exercising and improving sleep to achieve this.
CUDIS, built initially on the Solana blockchain, decided to expand based on Sui’s capabilities as a Layer 1 blockchain and by considering the unique features of applications within the Sui ecosystem. The personal health data collected by smart rings is privacy-sensitive. That’s why applications like Walrus and Seal suit secure handling of this information well.
CUDIS explained that the Sui Stack will enhance the platform’s performance and functionality. They determined that applications such as Walrus and Seal are helpful for the secure handling of this information.
The Sui Stack is a blockchain technology stack that integrates core blockchain ecosystem functions into a unified architecture. This includes execution, consensus, storage, networking, user experience (UX), developer tools (DX), and Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) handling.
T’order and Stablecoin Payments
Sui also announced its partnership with T’order, a South Korean table-ordering company. T’order plans to use the Sui blockchain and a decentralized data solution called Walrus.CUDIS AI Smart Ring. Source: BeInCrypto
The goal is to manage transactions and customer membership data. It also plans to integrate with a Korean Won-backed stablecoin that will soon be launched on the Sui blockchain.
Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, stated, “As stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments rapidly become mainstream, we are at the forefront of this trend.” He added that the Sui Foundation is pleased to have innovative partner T’order in this position.
Thompson said that this integration would create opportunities in Korea’s $140 billion dining industry and significantly enhance the experience for millions of Korean consumers.
