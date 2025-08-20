SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:11
SUI
Altcoin
Movement
BRC20.COM
Aug 20, 2025 at 01:37

The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines

The price of Sui (SUI) is falling below the moving average lines as it continues to trade in a range between $3.20 and $4.20.


Sui price long-term prediction: ranging


On the downside, SUI is expected to fall further to a low of $3.20 as the price falls below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency will fall as it trades in the bearish trend zone. However, bulls and bears are battling over prices, with the bulls trying to stop the decline above the $3.40 support level.


SUI price indicators analysis


The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines, which means that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline. The altcoin is now trading in a bearish trend, indicating a likely decline.


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40



Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60   


SUIUSD_(Daily Chart) - AUG.19, 2025


What is the next move for SUI?


The price of SUI has slipped below the moving average lines, which means that the altcoin is falling further into the lower price range.


On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the support level of $3.50 but below the moving average lines. If the current support level of $3.50 is breached, the altcoin will fall even lower.


SUIUSD_( 4-Hour Chart) - AUG.19, 2025




The price of Sui was above the moving average lines, although it remained in a sideways trend between $3.40 and $4.40 last week, as reported by Coinidol.com.


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.losing-uptrend/

Source: https://coinidol.com/sui-falls-below-low/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
