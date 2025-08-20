SUI Falls Below The Low Of $3.60

Aug 20, 2025 at 01:37 // Price

The price of Sui (SUI) is falling below the moving average lines as it continues to trade in a range between $3.20 and $4.20.



Sui price long-term prediction: ranging



On the downside, SUI is expected to fall further to a low of $3.20 as the price falls below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency will fall as it trades in the bearish trend zone. However, bulls and bears are battling over prices, with the bulls trying to stop the decline above the $3.40 support level.



SUI price indicators analysis



The price bar has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines, which means that the cryptocurrency will continue to decline. The altcoin is now trading in a bearish trend, indicating a likely decline.



Technical indicators





Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40





Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60









What is the next move for SUI?



The price of SUI has slipped below the moving average lines, which means that the altcoin is falling further into the lower price range.



On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the support level of $3.50 but below the moving average lines. If the current support level of $3.50 is breached, the altcoin will fall even lower.













The price of Sui was above the moving average lines, although it remained in a sideways trend between $3.40 and $4.40 last week, as reported by Coinidol.com.



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.losing-uptrend/