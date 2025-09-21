Analysts see SUI at $4, SEI near $0.75 as Zexpire launches fixed-risk play amid rising structured strategy demand. Forecasts for SUI, SEI and Zexpire are sharpening as year-end draws closer. Independent analysts put SUI’s potential range at $2.50 to $4,…Analysts see SUI at $4, SEI near $0.75 as Zexpire launches fixed-risk play amid rising structured strategy demand. Forecasts for SUI, SEI and Zexpire are sharpening as year-end draws closer. Independent analysts put SUI’s potential range at $2.50 to $4,…

SUI forecasted $2.50-$4, SEI nears $0.75 as Zexpire adds daily play

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/21 00:39
Analysts see SUI at $4, SEI near $0.75 as Zexpire launches fixed-risk play amid rising structured strategy demand.

Forecasts for SUI, SEI and Zexpire are sharpening as year-end draws closer. Independent analysts put SUI’s potential range at $2.50 to $4, citing rising network activity and stronger exchange support. SEI is building steady traction toward $0.75 on the back of climbing liquidity and a string of recent listings that have lifted daily turnover.

Zexpire is entering the spotlight with the rollout of a daily fixed-risk play, a feature designed to lock exposure at predetermined levels while keeping upside open. The addition arrives just as interest in structured strategies broadens, giving speculators a fresh vehicle and placing the platform alongside established venues that already offer limited-risk trades.

Sui vs SEI: The race to stardom?

Sui (SUI) experienced significant growth, surging from under $1 to over $2 in late 2023 and early 2024, reaching a peak of $2.18 on March 27. After a summer slowdown, the token recovered to $2.36 by October 14. Christian Williams of the Sui Foundation lauded the platform’s contributions to the sector, highlighting strong community engagement and DeFi initiatives.

SUI’s strong half-year trend and positive Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator indicate a gradual upward trajectory for SUI. However, momentum may slow near the first resistance level before a renewed push.

Sei burst onto the scene in August 2023 with a promise of fast, cheap trades and widened its reach in November by teaming up with Circle’s USDC stablecoin. By Jan 23 2025 it sat near $0.3385, lagging while the wider market rose. Against this backdrop recent market signals shed light on the next move.

SEI’s positive MACD backs the bulls for now, making a push to the first resistance more likely than a drop below the main support in the near term.

Zexpire pioneers a gamified

In the crypto market, early adoption in emerging categories often leads to significant gains. A recent illustration of this is HYPE, Hyperliquid’s token, which delivered substantial returns to early investors by capitalizing on the rise of derivatives trading.

Zexpire seeks to replicate this success in an even newer area. It is the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, simplifying options trading into a straightforward, one-click daily transaction.

When volatility becomes a benefit

Zexpire (ZEX) simplifies volatility trading, making it accessible to everyone. Unlike complex options trading with intimidating charts and “Greeks,” Zexpire focuses on a single question: will BTC stay in range today, or break out? Users simply click their choice and watch the market unfold. The risk is capped, meaning players will never lose more than their initial stake. 

This approach enters a market where crypto options already see around $3 billion in daily volume, and prediction markets like Polymarket have surpassed $10 billion in cumulative bets. Zexpire combines these elements, wrapping volatility trading into an easy-to-understand format.

Unfolding the potential of ZX  

Similar to how HYPE fuels Hyperliquid, ZX is the native token that powers every play on Zexpire. 

Currently available in seed access for just $0.003, ZX’s price will incrementally rise to $0.025 upon listing. This structure ensures that early participants secure the lowest entry point, while subsequent buyers will pay more. 

Beyond the price advantage, early buyers also receive additional benefits such as staking yield before the Token Generation Event (TGE), cashback perks, and beta access, all designed to reward the initial wave of holders.

Seize the first-mover advantage with ZX before it surges

Every market cycle presents unique tokens that spearhead a new trend before widespread adoption. A prime example is HYPE, which capitalized on the derivatives market on Hyperliquid, transforming early engagement into a dominant narrative of its cycle.

Now, ZX is poised to replicate this success in the category of gamified options trading. This unique approach seamlessly merges the rapid expansion of prediction markets with the intuitive simplicity of one-click plays.

Early investors can secure the most favorable entry price, while long-term holders will benefit from a robust ecosystem designed to enhance value. This includes fee burns, strategic buybacks, staking rewards, and exclusive platform perks, all of which work to reduce supply and incentivize active participation.

Conclusion

Analysts say SUI could finish the year between $2.50 and $4 as activity on its chain grows. SEI is on course for $0.75, supported by rising volume and fresh listings.

Both outlooks appear strong, yet Zexpire is the first DeFi platform that turns crypto’s biggest challenge, volatility, into profit. Users make one click to decide if Bitcoin stays in range or breaks out today; losses stay capped, with no liquidations or margin calls. Every play uses the ZX token, and early holders enjoy fee cuts, steady buybacks, and built-in demand. ZX represents a promising opportunity too.

