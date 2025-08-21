Sui Foundation Allocates to XAUm as Tokenized Gold Goes Live on Sui Network

 Matrixdock, Asia’s leading Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform under Matrixport Group, today deployed XAUm on Sui, marking the first time XAUm will be issued on a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain. 

With over $2 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), Sui is fast becoming the Layer 1 blockchain for institutional DeFi activity and RWA deployment. In a vote of confidence, the Sui Foundation will also allocate a portion of its treasury to XAUm, reinforcing the role of gold as a time-tested portfolio diversifier in the Web3 era.

XAUm is backed 1:1 by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)–accredited gold of 99.99% purity and undergoes full audits by Bureau Veritas, with its H1 2025 physical gold reserve audit report publicly available to ensure complete transparency. Now natively issued on the Sui blockchain, XAUm is the first gold-backed RWA token deployed on a non-EVM chain, expanding accessibility across a broader and more diverse blockchain ecosystem. As one of Asia’s most widely distributed gold-backed tokens, XAUm enables users to hold, trade, lend, and redeem institutional-grade physical gold, bridging the trust of investment-grade bullion with the efficiency of blockchain.

“By bringing gold on-chain, XAUm–transforms a traditionally static asset into one with expanded digital utility,” said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. “We’re excited to expand XAUm to Sui, a blockchain purpose-built for scalability. With Sui Foundation now allocating XAUm in its Web3 treasury, we believe tokenized gold is becoming a cornerstone of sophisticated and diversified on-chain portfolio management. We’re confident this integration will accelerate the next wave of RWA development, broaden access to tokenized gold across the global on-chain economy.”

XAUm is accessible across the Sui ecosystem as both a store of value and a multi-purpose digital asset. DeFi protocols across different verticals on Sui to integrate with XAUm, including DEX trading (Momentum), lending platforms (Navi, AlphaLend), lending vaults (AlphaFi) and AI driven LP vaults (Nodo). Infrastructure partner Pyth provides on-chain XAUm price feed and Slush wallet offers seamless user experience. In the physical world, Matrixdock also offers physical redemption options for XAUm through Brinks and Malca-Amit in Singapore and Hong Kong, with plans to expand redemption to additional global markets.

Matrixdock chose to prioritize Sui for XAUm issuance due to Sui’s technical architecture and user base.  Sui is built on Move, an object-based programming language designed for secure, efficient asset management, built to scale for billions of users.  Sui enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and horizontally scalable infrastructure, which is essential for tokenized assets to move fast and cost-effectively.

“Tokenized assets are rewiring global finance, and XAUm on Sui is a powerful example of Sui being at the forefront of this wave of innovation,” said Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “Gold is a $22 trillion asset with a similarly passionate community, much like ours for crypto. It’s the right time and place to bring gold to web3, and I’m excited Sui is bringing these two forces together.”

XAUm reflects a growing demand for real assets that can serve as a hedge, store of value, and medium of exchange. The token brings risk-adjusted diversification to DeFi portfolios and introduces new ways for crypto-native and traditional investors alike to engage with gold markets.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io

Contact: [email protected]

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research, and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a premier platform under Matrixport Group that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions. In 2024, Matrixdock launched XAUm, a tokenized gold asset fully backed by 99.99% purity gold, providing investors with a trusted and transparent digital asset linked to LBMA-accredited gold.

With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for cryptocurrency, Matrixdock aims to provide diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/ 

Contact: [email protected]

