SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens, Boosting Total Holdings to 101.79M SUI

Highlights:

SUI Group now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after its latest purchase.

The company is striving to establish a first-ever transparent SUI treasury with long-term value potential.

SUI Group also shared positive treasury updates with some blockchain advancements.

On September 3, Nasdaq-listed firm SUI Group Holdings Limited announced that it now owns 101.79 million SUI tokens after purchasing another 20 million SUI for an undisclosed price. The company shared the update in a press release amid SUI’s volatile price swings.

According to the publication, the purchase forms part of SUI Group’s efforts to establish one of the world’s leading digital asset treasuries centred on transparency and long-term value creation. The company also reiterated its commitment to expanding its SUI holdings by additional purchases of discounted locked SUI tokens, using capital raised from various fundraising programs.

Stephen Mackintosh, the investment firm’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), commented:

The purchase announcement comes a few days after the company rebranded from “Mill City Ventures III Ltd.” to “SUI Group Holdings Limited.” This rebranding also changed the company’s ticker symbol from “MCVT” to “SUIG,” as part of efforts to identify the firm as the first-ever SUI treasury company.

Treasury Statistics as SUI Group Adds 20M Tokens

SUI Group reported that as of September 2, 2025, its 101.79 million SUI holdings are worth roughly $332 million, with an average cost of $3.26 per token. The company also noted that all its tokens have been staked, generating a 2.2% yield. Despite its strong treasury position, SUI Group stock traded at 1.42 times its NAV at its September 2 closing prices.

SUI Blockchain Advancements

SUI blockchain also saw exponential growth, with over 2.7 billion transactions completed in the first half of this year. It also saw $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), exceeding $2 billion or $3.4 billion with staked tokens included. Also, the network’s validator set expanded, strengthening its security and decentralisation.

Beyond these, SUI blockchain also partnered with Alibaba, bringing its AI coding assistant to SUI Move developers. Aside from generating Move code from natural language, Alibaba AI coding assistant also offers features like real-time security checks and autocomplete. It also introduced automatic documentation, with ready-to-use templates and full integration inside ChainIDE.

SUI blockchain has also launched new products that have reshaped its ecosystem. They include Nautilus, offering verifiable off-chain computation, and SEAL, a decentralised secrets management tool.

Currently, over 5,000 BTC is stored on the SUI blockchain, while the network’s dedicated DEX, DeepBook, has smashed $100 million in 24-hour spot trading volume. Notably, Tokenised Gold (XAUm) from Matrixdock went live on the SUI blockchain, boosting its real-world asset (RWA) use cases. Meanwhile, SUI went live on Tokeo to expand its market reach.

SUI Price Jumps Slightly as SUI Group Adds Additional Tokens

In the past 24 hours, SUI surged 0.3%, trading at $3.31, with price extremes fluctuating between $3.28 and $3.40. The slight price increase spiked SUI’s market cap and fully diluted valuation to about $11.8 billion and $33.09 billion, respectively.