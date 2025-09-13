SUI Group Finishes $2M Buyback, Greenlights $50M Stock Repurchase Program

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 18:37
TLDR:

  • SUI Group repurchased 318,743 shares at $4.30 average price between September 10–12, completing its $2M buyback.
  • The company authorized a new $50M buyback program to further support its Net Asset Value per share.
  • Purchases can be made via open market trades, private deals, or other approved methods under securities laws.
  • Executives said the move shows confidence in long-term strategy and aims to create value for existing shareholders.

SUI Group is doubling down on its own stock. The company has wrapped up a buyback worth $2 million and is now moving forward with a much larger program. The new authorization lets the company repurchase up to $50 million of its shares. 

Executives say this step shows confidence in the firm’s financial health and strategy. Investors are watching closely as SUI Group signals it is willing to invest heavily in itself.

SUI Group Stock Buyback Completes at $4.30 Average Price

According to a company statement, SUI Group repurchased roughly 318,743 shares between September 10 and September 12, 2025. The purchases were made at an average price of $4.30 per share, using the full $2 million previously authorized.

The company said the buyback program supported its Net Asset Value per share by taking shares off the market at what management viewed as an attractive price point. The purchases reduced the public float, which can tighten supply for remaining shareholders.

Marius Barnett, the company’s chairman, stated that the current price gap between shares and the underlying value of the business presented an opportunity. He added that the decision to buy shares was seen as immediately accretive for existing holders.

The move comes as trading volumes have increased for SUIG in recent weeks. The company appears focused on creating value through direct market activity while continuing to invest in its operations.

New $50 Million Buyback Program Approved

Following the completed repurchase, SUI Group’s board authorized a much larger $50 million program. This gives the company the ability to repurchase shares through open market transactions, private deals, or other legally permitted methods.

The company said it intends to make purchases when market conditions allow. This flexible approach lets SUI Group respond to price changes and maintain control over its capital allocation strategy.

Management stressed that future buybacks will depend on available liquidity, share price levels, and other business priorities. The program does not set a fixed timeline, allowing the company to act when it sees value.

This move follows a wider trend of crypto-related companies using share repurchases to signal confidence and return capital to investors. SUI Group remains the only publicly traded company with an official relationship with the Sui Foundation, which may help keep attention on its market activity.

