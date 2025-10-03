Sui Network Hits New Record With TVL Surging to $2.4 Billion

Sui Network’s TVL soared to $2.4B, marking a 152% increase compared to the previous year.

Strong stablecoin presence and high DEX activity highlight growing DeFi adoption across the Sui ecosystem.

Sui Network set a new record after its total value locked (TVL) surpassed $2.438 billion.

According to DefiLlama, this figure not only marks an all-time high but also represents a significant increase compared to early October 2024, when TVL was around $968 million.

Over a 12-month period, this growth equates to a surge of approximately 152%, or an additional $1.47 billion.

The significant increase in TVL demonstrates the growing user interest in the Sui ecosystem. In the past 24 hours alone, TVL rose 3.81%, confirming the inflow of new capital. Data also shows that the network’s stablecoin capitalization has reached $732 million, serving as a key driver of liquidity.

Meanwhile, despite zero chain fees and revenue during the same period, app activity remained active. App revenue reached approximately $150,000, with app fees accounting for $528,000.

Sui Network Sees Strong Trading Volumes and Capital Inflows

Source: DefiLlama

Looking at trading activity, the figures are also impressive. DEX trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $752 million, while derivatives (perpetual) trading recorded a value of around $115 million.

Furthermore, there was also an inflow of fresh funds of $13.7 million during the same period. This situation demonstrates how Sui has managed to maintain its appeal to traders and investors seeking liquidity.

Furthermore, this TVL increase is inseparable from a series of strategic steps taken in recent months. CNF reported that in mid-September, Sui became an early partner in Google’s Agentic Payment Protocol, a system designed to process digital transactions, including stablecoin payments.

If adoption goes smoothly, Sui has the potential to be used as a settlement layer for small, recurring transactions. This means there is potential for stable demand to emerge beyond the trading market.

Last August, Sui also partnered with Alibaba Cloud to facilitate developers. Through this collaboration, the AI-based assistant is now integrated into ChainIDE, a popular tool used by programmers to build applications on Sui.

This support allows for faster and more secure development. Furthermore, this move also opens up opportunities for more traditional developers who want to dive into Web3 without the hassle of learning complex technical concepts.

SUI Token Holds Steady Gains Amid Growing TVL Confidence

Meanwhile, the price of the Sui token has also been under scrutiny. It is currently trading at about $3.5857. In the short term, its movement has been relatively stable, with a 0.65% increase in the last 4 hours and a 0.96% increase in the last 24 hours.

However, looking at the longer term, weekly performance appears much stronger, with a 15.32% increase. This surge aligns with the TVL growth, reflecting market confidence in the Sui network.

