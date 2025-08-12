SUI Network mistakenly released Robinhood's IPO announcement, suspecting it was leaked in advance

PANews reported on August 12th that SUI Network briefly published and then quickly deleted a blog post announcing the listing of the SUI token on Robinhood, sparking speculation of a premature leak and an embargo. The announcement emphasized the growth of the SUI ecosystem and the increased accessibility and trust it would bring to users. No official statement has yet been released, and further confirmation is still needed.

