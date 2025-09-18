Sui Network selected as launch partner for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol

Sui Network has been selected as a launch partner for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol, amplifying momentum from pending ETF filings and Sui Group’s expanded SUI token treasury.

Summary Sui Network was chosen to provide fast, secure, and programmable infrastructure for AI agents on Google’s AP2.

SUI token gains further confidence from pending ETF filings and Sui Group’s expanded holdings exceeding 100 million tokens.

Sui Network (SUI) has been chosen as one of the inaugural partners for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), an open-source standard that enables AI agents to autonomously execute secure, programmable payments on behalf of users.

According to Mysten Labs, Sui’s role in Google’s AP2 is to provide fast, secure, and programmable infrastructure for AI agents to make payments autonomously.

Additionally, Sui provides tools for creators and users to interact safely with AI agents. It enables open marketplaces for content access and licensing, allowing creators to control usage and monetize their work programmatically.

Sui also supports privacy-first identity solutions, including cryptographic identifiers and context wallets, so users can maintain control over their data while AI agents act on their behalf.



Sui Network gains traction on SUI ETF race + Sui Group’s treasury expansion

As of September, two firms—21Shares and Canary Capital—have applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for approval to launch SUI ETFs. These applications are currently under review.

The SEC has set a final deadline of Dec. 21, to decide on the 21Shares SUI ETF application. However, some analysts anticipate that the SEC may issue decisions as early as October, potentially aligning approvals with other pending altcoin ETF applications.

Tuttle Capital has also recently submitted an application for a crypto ETF that includes SUI. This ETF, named the “Tuttle Capital SUI Income Blast ETF,” is also awaiting regulatory approval.

Finally, Sui has recently gained backing as Sui Group expanded its holdings to over 100 million tokens.