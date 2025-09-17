Sui Partners With Google AP2 as ETF Filing Fuels Momentum

Sui made a significant move by becoming one of the first partners in Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol. This opens the door to an era of AI-powered payments with stablecoins.

At the same time, an ETF filing tied to SUI has been submitted to the SEC, and technical indicators show the tightest “price compression” phase in SUI’s history. From a strategic standpoint, this is a crucial moment for investors to watch closely and prepare their plans. A strong price move that could redefine $SUI’s price narrative may be near.

Consolidating Before a Big Breakout?

In a recent announcement, Mysten Labs revealed that Sui Network (SUI) has been named one of the launch partners for the Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), Google’s new standard for AI-driven payments. The protocol allows AI agents to execute transactions (including stablecoin payments) on behalf of users.

From a foundational perspective, choosing Sui as a “layer” for agentic payments positions it as infrastructure deeply integrated with AI-driven services. If AP2 achieves broad adoption, this could significantly increase on-chain demand. As a result, micro-payments, automated transactions, and new value flows may see a significant boost.

In addition, institutional capital continues to heat the Sui narrative. Tuttle Capital has filed with the SEC to launch a series of crypto-related ETFs, including the “Tuttle Capital SUI Income Blast ETF.” This signals that SUI-based investment products are structured for a broader institutional and retail investor pool. If such funds are approved and widely launched, it could drive stronger underlying demand.

On the technical side, the community is paying attention to a key indicator. Some traders mark the Bollinger Band Width (BBW) on SUI’s weekly chart as the “tightest” in history. This state often signals a period of energy accumulation before a major breakout (volatility expansion).

SUI 1W chart. Source: X

That said, some analysts are taking a cautious to bearish stance. According to observations, the chart has broken below the top support, falling back into the range. It is currently retesting both the 50 SMA and the upper boundary. So far, the retest appears successful, suggesting the price may be preparing to move toward the range low.

SUI 4H chart. Source: X

In summary, AP2 and the ETF filing news are creating attractive catalysts. However, short-term risks remain evident due to the price structure and lack of technical confirmation.

At the time of writing, SUI is trading at $3.62, up 3.27% over the last 24 hours. SUI faces heavy resistance at $4.3; a breakout could target $10, but failure risks a drop to $3.