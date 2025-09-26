Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels.…Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels.…

Sui price tests support near $3.10 as traders eye recovery amid rising institutional demand

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 16:40
Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength.

Summary
  • SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h.
  • Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning.
  • New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption.

Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%.

Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion.

This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones.

New partnerships drive long-term use cases

Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence.

On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices.

A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector.

Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol earlier this month. This system opens up new use cases in DeFi, IoT, and enterprise automation by enabling AI agents to make payments on their own.

Sui price technical analysis

On the daily chart, SUI is trading close to the lower Bollinger band at $3.13, indicating oversold conditions. The relative strength index at 38 is near the oversold zone, while the Stochastic RSI and Williams %R both indicate possible buy conditions.

Sui price tests support near $3.10 as traders eye recovery amid rising institutional demand - 1

All of the major SMAs and EMAs, from the 10-day ($3.38) to the 200-day ($3.20), flash sell signals, a bearish sign. Momentum and MACD indicators also lean bearish, showing the trend is still weak.

In the short term, holding above $3.10 support is critical. The $2.90–$3.00 range might be the next target if there is a breakdown. On the upside, the first indication of a potential rebound would be the recovery of the 20-day SMA around $3.46.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
