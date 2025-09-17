SUI Price: Why This Google Partnership Could Launch Token to $6-8 Range

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 16:27
SUI
SUI$3,7199+2,43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01413+1,21%
Oasis
ROSE$0,03032+6,68%
Major
MAJOR$0,16287+0,30%
WHY
WHY$0,000000031-0,09%

TLDR

  • SUI rose nearly 4% after being selected as a launch partner for Google’s new Agentic Payments Protocol
  • Trading volume surged to 33.14 million during the breakout, nearly four times the 24-hour average
  • Bollinger Bands have reached their tightest compression in SUI’s history, matching levels seen before previous major rallies
  • Technical analysis suggests potential for 150-200% price increase based on historical patterns
  • SUI previously rallied 253% in early 2024 and 404% in late 2024 after similar technical setups

SUI jumped nearly 4% over the past 24 hours following news that Google selected the blockchain as a launch partner for its new Agentic Payments Protocol. The token moved from $3.509 to $3.622, marking a 3.22% gain that outpaced the broader crypto market.

SUI PRICESUI Price

Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol represents a new standard designed to enable AI agents to conduct financial transactions on behalf of users. The protocol aims to bridge smart contracts with real-world payment systems and machine autonomy.

Trading activity increased dramatically during the breakout. Volume surged to 33.14 million, nearly four times the 24-hour average of 8.73 million.

The price action showed institutional interest. Higher lows and steady bids above $3.50 suggested possible accumulation by larger investors.

During intraday trading, SUI climbed from $3.60 to $3.65 before pulling back to $3.57. The token then settled at $3.60, showing minor weakness in that specific move.

Buyers later reclaimed the $3.61-$3.65 range before volume decreased. This pattern indicated some profit-taking activity.

Technical Analysis Points to Historical Pattern

The Google partnership announcement comes as technical indicators suggest SUI may be preparing for a larger move. Market analyst CryptoBullet identified that Bollinger Bands have reached their tightest compression in SUI’s trading history.

Bollinger Bands measure price volatility. When they compress tightly, it often signals that a major price movement is approaching.

The current Bollinger Band Width indicator has hit the same 63 level seen before SUI’s previous major rallies. This compression matches technical setups that preceded two earlier explosive moves in the token’s history.

In December 2023, SUI traded sideways before rallying more than 253% by March 2024. A similar pattern emerged in September 2024, leading to a 404% increase over the following months.

The mid-line of the Bollinger Bands has already been reclaimed, showing early technical strength. SUI has also bounced from the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, a common technical support zone.

Price Target Projections

Based on the historical pattern analysis, CryptoBullet suggested SUI could see a 150-200% rally if the technical setup plays out similarly to previous instances. This would place potential price targets between $6 and $8.

The current setup shows clear similarities to the previous two major rallies. Both earlier moves began with tight Bollinger Band compression followed by sharp upward price action.

Technical traders are watching for a breakout above the next resistance zone between $3.70 and $3.75. This level could serve as the launching point for any larger directional move.

The combination of the Google partnership news and the technical setup has created increased attention around SUI’s price action.

SUI’s current trading range spans $0.183, with the token maintaining support above the $3.50 level throughout the recent session.

The post SUI Price: Why This Google Partnership Could Launch Token to $6-8 Range appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,075-0,79%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 996,89-0,64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005146-2,64%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0,00811-1,24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005146-2,64%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0,2582-0,38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review