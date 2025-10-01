Sui Showcases Innovation at Korea Blockchain Week 2025



The Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 served as a significant platform for Sui, bringing together its leadership, partners, and community to spotlight its growing influence within the digital asset realm. According to Sui Foundation, the week-long series of events underscored Sui’s institutional relevance and cultural impact in the Asia-Pacific region.

EastPoint: Setting the Stage

The event kicked off with EastPoint:Seoul, a private conference where key figures, including Kevin Boon, President of Mysten Labs, discussed the future of digital assets in Korea. Boon’s insights into U.S. regulatory developments provided a global perspective to local stakeholders eager to understand the implications for Korean markets.

Impact and Innovation at KBW

During the KBW: IMPACT conference, Sui showcased its thought leadership and community engagement. Notable sessions included presentations by Adeniyi Abiodun and Kostas Chalkias, both Co-Founders of Mysten Labs. Abiodun introduced the Sui Stack as a coordination layer for applications and AI, while Chalkias explored blockchain’s intersection with AI, highlighting new frontiers in digital technology.

Community Engagement and Gaming Focus

Midweek events focused on community-building and gaming, with over 800 partners and builders attending an elegant evening gathering in Seongsu. Industry leaders discussed the flexibility of Sui’s architecture in game design and deployment. The day concluded with an interactive gaming event, “Ready. Sui. Play!” in Gangnam, engaging developers and players in hands-on experiences.

Sui Builder House: APAC

The week culminated with the Sui Builder House: APAC event, drawing 600 participants eager to explore regional strategies and product innovations. The program featured significant announcements, including new product milestones like Slush and BTCfi integrations, and showcased how partners in payments, gaming, and AI are leveraging the Sui Stack to transform their industries.

Future Prospects

The events of “Sui in Seoul” demonstrated the convergence of regulation, technology, and culture as Sui continues to strengthen its presence in the APAC region. With the success of KBW 2025, Sui is poised for further growth and innovation, with upcoming events like SuiFest in Singapore promising to build on this momentum.

