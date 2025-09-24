The post $SUI Struggles at $4, $TAP Presale Smashes $150K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle brings winners and laggards, and right now a project finds itself on the wrong side of that divide. Sui has slowed down near $4 as it struggles to keep the energy that pushed it higher earlier in the year. Traders now wonder if momentum has run out.  At the same time, a new project is starting to grab attention. Digitap ($TAP) has been named one of the best altcoins to watch after its presale crossed $150,000 in early funding. This is why many see it as a fresh alternative to older, slower-moving tokens. Strong Tech, Weak Momentum Sui came into the market with big expectations. It runs on the Move programming language and promises fast settlement. Its network is designed for gaming, NFTs, and DeFi, with a system that can process many transactions at the same time. The technology works well on paper. Sui’s unique consensus model delivers finality in seconds and aims to solve the scaling problems that slowed older chains. Developers like the flexibility, and the project has built a reputation for speed. Yet the token has struggled to hold value. The total supply of 10 billion tokens, combined with regular unlocks, keeps many traders cautious. Investors worry that new tokens entering the market could weigh on price for a long time. That is why many traders are looking at smaller projects with stronger upside potential.  Digitap Brings Privacy and Utility Together Digitap is a platform that combines crypto and cash in one app. Their mission is to make money easy to spend, send, and save without borders. What sets it apart is its emphasis on privacy and practical application in the real world. The project offers a Visa card that works worldwide with no mandatory KYC. A user can set up a virtual card in… The post $SUI Struggles at $4, $TAP Presale Smashes $150K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle brings winners and laggards, and right now a project finds itself on the wrong side of that divide. Sui has slowed down near $4 as it struggles to keep the energy that pushed it higher earlier in the year. Traders now wonder if momentum has run out.  At the same time, a new project is starting to grab attention. Digitap ($TAP) has been named one of the best altcoins to watch after its presale crossed $150,000 in early funding. This is why many see it as a fresh alternative to older, slower-moving tokens. Strong Tech, Weak Momentum Sui came into the market with big expectations. It runs on the Move programming language and promises fast settlement. Its network is designed for gaming, NFTs, and DeFi, with a system that can process many transactions at the same time. The technology works well on paper. Sui’s unique consensus model delivers finality in seconds and aims to solve the scaling problems that slowed older chains. Developers like the flexibility, and the project has built a reputation for speed. Yet the token has struggled to hold value. The total supply of 10 billion tokens, combined with regular unlocks, keeps many traders cautious. Investors worry that new tokens entering the market could weigh on price for a long time. That is why many traders are looking at smaller projects with stronger upside potential.  Digitap Brings Privacy and Utility Together Digitap is a platform that combines crypto and cash in one app. Their mission is to make money easy to spend, send, and save without borders. What sets it apart is its emphasis on privacy and practical application in the real world. The project offers a Visa card that works worldwide with no mandatory KYC. A user can set up a virtual card in…

Every cycle brings winners and laggards, and right now a project finds itself on the wrong side of that divide. Sui has slowed down near $4 as it struggles to keep the energy that pushed it higher earlier in the year. Traders now wonder if momentum has run out. 

At the same time, a new project is starting to grab attention. Digitap ($TAP) has been named one of the best altcoins to watch after its presale crossed $150,000 in early funding. This is why many see it as a fresh alternative to older, slower-moving tokens.

Strong Tech, Weak Momentum

Sui came into the market with big expectations. It runs on the Move programming language and promises fast settlement. Its network is designed for gaming, NFTs, and DeFi, with a system that can process many transactions at the same time.

The technology works well on paper. Sui’s unique consensus model delivers finality in seconds and aims to solve the scaling problems that slowed older chains. Developers like the flexibility, and the project has built a reputation for speed.

Yet the token has struggled to hold value. The total supply of 10 billion tokens, combined with regular unlocks, keeps many traders cautious. Investors worry that new tokens entering the market could weigh on price for a long time. That is why many traders are looking at smaller projects with stronger upside potential. 

Digitap Brings Privacy and Utility Together

Digitap is a platform that combines crypto and cash in one app. Their mission is to make money easy to spend, send, and save without borders. What sets it apart is its emphasis on privacy and practical application in the real world.

The project offers a Visa card that works worldwide with no mandatory KYC. A user can set up a virtual card in minutes and spend crypto like cash anywhere Visa is accepted. The card also connects to Apple Pay and Google Pay for smooth payments. 

This approach addresses one of the biggest problems in crypto: real spending. Many tokens have no use outside of speculation. Digitap wants to change that by making crypto as easy to use as fiat. Instant transfers with almost no fees, offshore accounts for privacy, and cashback rewards are all part of the plan.

The demand for such tools is clear. Over 1.4 billion people remain unbanked worldwide. By combining low fees, privacy options, and global spending power, Digitap is creating something that feels useful from day one. This utility, paired with strong tokenomics, is why analysts have named $TAP one of the best altcoins to watch.

Inside the $TAP Presale: $150K and Counting

The Digitap presale has already raised over $150,000. At the price of 1 TAP = 0.0125 USDT, early buyers can lock in tokens before any exchange listing.

The total supply is capped at 2 billion tokens on Ethereum, with no new minting and no hidden taxes. This hard cap ensures scarcity and protects long-term holders from dilution. As the platform grows, part of the revenue will be used to buy back and burn tokens, reducing supply even further.

Team tokens are locked for five years, which shows long-term commitment. Presale buyers can claim their tokens 72 hours after launch. Exchange listings are also on the roadmap, which gives holders multiple ways to trade or stake their assets once live.

For analysts, these clear and simple tokenomics make $TAP stand out from many other presales. Instead of complex models or hidden supply rules, Digitap offers a direct and transparent setup.

What To Watch Next

Both Sui and Digitap have a future, but they sit at very different points. 

Sui is a large network trying to secure its place in a crowded Layer 1 market. Its token has stalled at $4. The unlock schedule and heavy competition weigh on growth, and building a large ecosystem may take years.

Digitap, by contrast, has early traction from its presale and a strong narrative built around privacy and real-world use. The no-KYC Visa card, global payment tools, and clear tokenomics give it an edge in utility. Its presale stage also offers greater upside for those entering early.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/sui-struggles-at-4-tap-presale-smashes-150k/

