Sui Tank 2025: Kevin O’Leary Joins Builders in High-Stakes Pitch Event



Luisa Crawford



At SuiFest 2025, builders pitched innovative projects to Kevin O’Leary and Mysten Labs Co-Founders, vying for $150,000 in funding. Discover how these teams fared in a unique pitch event.

At the heart of SuiFest 2025, the much-anticipated Sui Tank event unfolded, bringing together innovation and entrepreneurship under the spotlight. Five builder teams took center stage to pitch their projects to a panel of esteemed judges, including Kevin O’Leary and Mysten Labs Co-Founders Adeniyi Abiodun and Kostas Chalkias. The event offered $150,000 in funding, turning the stage into a high-stakes arena for creativity within the Sui ecosystem.

Unlike traditional pitch competitions, Sui Tank focused not on equity but on fostering creativity and community engagement. According to Sui Foundation, the event was a platform for builders to test ideas and receive feedback from industry leaders.

Pressure is a Privilege

With the potential to secure up to $30,000 per project, teams approached the stage with unique strategies to stand out. Zac Steele, CEO of Flashback, described the experience as nerve-wracking yet rewarding, emphasizing the privilege of pitching before a large audience and influential judges. Some teams lightened the mood with humor, while others employed creative storytelling to capture attention.

Innovative Pitches and Outcomes

DoubleUp Eats aimed to revolutionize food delivery with social elements and gamification, receiving encouragement to think bigger from the judges. Flashback, awarded the maximum $30,000, impressed with its innovative data management solution that integrates multiple cloud providers.

LockIn addressed the challenge of managing conversations across platforms, earning feedback to expand its reach. Meanwhile, Noodles, with its onchain analytics tool, captivated judges and secured $25,000 in funding thanks to its energetic presentation.

PlaiPin, inspired by gaming and personal expression, showcased a live demo, standing out as the only team to present a real-time product. Despite tough feedback, the team remained optimistic about future developments in the Sui ecosystem.

Beyond the Tank

The Sui Tank event transcended financial rewards, fostering a collaborative atmosphere where feedback and mentorship took precedence. Builders gained invaluable insights into their projects, enhancing their potential impact. As Zac Steele noted, the event’s unique format offered a richer experience than typical conferences, highlighting Sui’s vibrant and supportive community.

Sui Tank 2025 was not merely a competition but a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and community spirit, setting the stage for continued growth within the Sui ecosystem.

Image source: Shutterstock