Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 06:11
SUI
SUI$3,7258+%1,53
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00014124+%21,89
Nowchain
NOW$0,00617-%1,12

TLDR:

  • Flipside now supports Sui, letting users explore on-chain data using natural language queries with no SQL required.
  • Users can identify data gaps and refine questions, turning Flipside into a tool for deeper ecosystem research.
  • The feature offers free access to activity trends, flows, and behaviors shaping the Sui blockchain network.
  • Sui Foundation confirmed Flipside will soon roll out “Journeys” to reward users for asking better questions.

Understanding Sui has just gotten easier. The Sui Foundation announced that Flipside now supports the network, making ecosystem data more accessible than ever. 

Users no longer need technical skills to analyze blockchain activity. They can simply ask questions in plain language and receive structured results. This update opens the door for researchers, developers, and crypto users to see what is happening on Sui without building custom dashboards.

Flipside Brings Sui Data to Everyone

In a blog post, the Sui Foundation said the integration removes a key barrier for anyone interested in on-chain analysis. 

Flipside allows users to type a question, get an answer, and even review blind spots in the data. This includes spotting missing flows like centralized exchange movements or wrapped asset activity. The tool can then suggest ways to expand the query for a clearer picture.

Sui’s partnership with Flipside means researchers can now set rules that automatically check each result for gaps. This feature encourages deeper exploration and prevents surface-level conclusions. 

The foundation said this approach makes Flipside more than just a query platform, framing it as a way to think critically about the ecosystem.

Why It Matters for the Crypto Community

Making blockchain data easy to read provides the community with better visibility into the activity shaping Sui’s growth. It helps users understand what tokens are moving where, how assets are bridged, and how liquidity flows. This can guide builders and researchers as they plan new projects.

The foundation confirmed that Flipside will soon launch “Journeys” on Sui. These guided quests will reward users for asking sharper questions and uncovering more meaningful insights. This move could encourage community-driven research and create a more informed user base.

Sui’s collaboration with Flipside reflects a growing trend of making blockchain data open and accessible for easy exploration. For crypto investors and developers, that could mean faster feedback loops and a better understanding of market behavior.

The post Sui Taps Flipside to Put On-Chain Data in Every User’s Hands appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0,0951-%2,80
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,224+%2,94
HAI
HAI$0,008462-%1,09
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0,23132-%0,35
DAR Open Network
D$0,03628+%6,95
FOX Token
FOX$0,03004-%2,34
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Share
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25,06+%2,49
Share
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects