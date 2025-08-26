SUI Treasury Rebrands to SUI Group Holdings as DEX Volume Hits $10B

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 08:11
Key Insights:

  • SUI rebrands as SUI Group Holdings, marking a new era for the cryptocurrency sector.
  • Analyst predicts SUI breakout soon, potentially reaching $5.36 in the next cycle.
  • SUI Network surpasses $10B DEX volume, setting the stage for an ATH break in the coming days.
SUI Treasury Rebrands to SUI Group Holdings as DEX Volume Hits $10B

SUI Treasury Company, previously known as Mill City Ventures III, has rebranded and changed its ticker symbol to $SUIG. The rebranding will take effect on August 26, 2025, marking a new chapter for the company. In a statement, SUI Group Holdings announced that the stock will now trade under the ticker symbol $SUIG on NASDAQ.

Rebranding Marks a New Era for SUI Group Holdings

The rebranding is part of the company’s strategic shift to reflect its expanding operations better and focus. The company stated that it is thrilled to announce that Mill City Ventures III has rebranded as SUI Group Holdings today.

The change also signifies the company’s growing ambition within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. The decision to adopt a new name and ticker symbol comes as the Sui Network is showing signs of growth. The transition to $SUIG on NASDAQ is expected to increase investor interest and improve the company’s visibility in the market.

SUI Breakout Amid Market Consolidation

Despite the significant milestones, SUI’s price has seen some fluctuations recently. As of press time, SUI was priced at $3.45, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $2 billion. The price has decreased by 6.39% over the last 24 hours, but many analysts remain optimistic about the coin’s future.

According to Altsteinn, SUI is currently underperforming and on the verge of a breakout. The coin has been consolidating since the start of 2025, and a surge in price is expected soon.

Potential Breakout | Source: X

Based on the chart analysis, a breakout could drive SUI to outperform SOL in the upcoming cycle. The analyst points to the formation of a triangle pattern, suggesting a price movement towards $5.36. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on the coin.

SUI Network’s Growth and Milestones

Furthermore, the SUI Network has recently crossed a significant milestone. In August 2025, the SUI decentralized exchange (DEX) volume surpassed $10 billion. According to the Sui Community, this is an impressive achievement that could see the network break its all-time high (ATH) volume in the coming days.

DEX Volume | Source: X

As the network continues to gain momentum, the SUI token remains a crucial part of its ecosystem. While the token’s value slightly dips, SUI’s overall growth is evident in its increasing trading volumes and adoption.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-treasury-rebrands-to-sui-group-holdings-as-dex-volume-hits-10b/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
