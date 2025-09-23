Sui cools at $3.97, while Digitap surges with a no-KYC Visa card and presale price of $0.0125. Analysts see up to 20x potential for $TAP.Sui cools at $3.97, while Digitap surges with a no-KYC Visa card and presale price of $0.0125. Analysts see up to 20x potential for $TAP.

Sui Weakens At $3.97 While Digitap Digitap’s ‘No-KYC’ Visa Card Sparks 20x Analyst Forecast

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 17:35
SUI
SUI$3,3794-%0,50
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,374+%0,26

In the crypto market, one day a token is flying and the next day it faces resistance. That is what is happening now with Sui (SUI), which has slowed down at $3.97 after a strong run. Traders who chased the rally are asking what comes next. 

At the same time, a new presale project called Digitap ($TAP) is drawing attention with a very different story. Digitap has a Visa card that works without KYC, and analysts are saying early buyers could see 20x gains. While Sui cools off, Digitap is heating up.

Sui Faces Pressure At $3.97

Sui launched with high hopes. The project came out of the Diem team at Meta, and its blockchain uses a system designed for speed and scale. It processes many transactions in parallel and promises finality in seconds. The chain is built for apps in gaming, DeFi, and NFTs, and the tech has been praised by developers.

Still, the SUI token has struggled to hold higher prices. Investors worry about token unlocks and supply pressure. The total supply is 10 billion tokens, and the large unlock schedule makes many investors cautious.

Sui is also in a crowded field. Other projects such as Solana, Aptos, and Avalanche are in the same race for developers and users. Sui has solid technology, but it still has to prove it can create a community and network big enough to back up its current value.

For now, Sui looks like a chain with promise but limited momentum. That is why some traders are looking at smaller projects that could offer more upside. This is where Digitap enters the story.

From Banking Apps to Crypto Cards

Digitap’s goal is simple: bring all money, both crypto and fiat, into one secure app. The most striking feature is the Visa card with no mandatory KYC. Users can set up a virtual card in minutes, spend crypto like cash, and keep their privacy. 

The card works worldwide, supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and can be ordered as a physical card as well. For many, this is a rare mix of freedom and convenience.

The platform also offers offshore accounts, instant transfers with almost zero fees, and cashback rewards. Unlike banks, Digitap promises true privacy. It is also built for easy use. A person can onboard in minutes without dealing with complex wallets.

This is why analysts see strong demand. Freelancers working across borders need low-cost tools. Everyday users want to spend crypto without delays. Digitap offers all of this in one app.

Why the $TAP Presale Feels Different

The engine of the ecosystem is the $TAP token. It has a fixed supply of 2 billion on Ethereum, with no hidden minting and no buy or sell tax. Tokens are scarce by design. As adoption grows, more tokens are burned, which makes supply even tighter.

Right now, the presale price is 1 TAP = 0.0125 USDT. Tokens bought in the presale can be claimed 72 hours after launch. Team tokens are locked for five years, which shows long-term commitment.

The presale also comes with a staking offer. Early buyers can earn up to 124% APR by staking before launch. After launch, rewards can still reach up to 100% APR, but without new tokens flooding the supply. Rewards come from a pre-allocated pool, so token value is protected

Digitap Stands Taller Than Sui

Sui is still a major project with solid tech, but it faces competition and supply concerns. Its future depends on how fast developers and users adopt the chain. That may take time.

Digitap, on the other hand, is here to solve real problems. The no-KYC Visa card, the privacy features, and the instant global payments make it stand out. The tokenomics are simple and deflationary, and the presale offers clear incentives. For those looking for the next big story, Digitap is hard to ignore.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
