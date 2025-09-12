SUI & XRP Price Forecasts Seem Weak, While BlockDAG’s Upcoming Testnet Run

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 03:03
XRP has been under pressure lately with uncertainty clouding its legal battles, and even the XRP price outlook charts point to hesitation despite strong interest in cross-border use. SUI, on the other hand, has shown flashes of growth, but analysts warn that volatility remains high, and the SUI price outlook suggests more dips before any real breakout. So, here’s the question—why keep chasing coins that struggle to prove stability when a stronger option is already on the table?

That option is BlockDAG (BDAG). Its next big milestone is the Awakening Testnet rolling out September 25, and this isn’t just another stress check. If it runs clean, with miner integration and live feature testing, it could mark a turning point for early holders. At just $0.0013, BDAG is positioning itself as the leading crypto to buy and a technical bet with serious upside.

BlockDAG’s Testnet Moment Could Decide the Price

When most projects launch a testnet, it’s where weaknesses often show: network stalls, bugs, or poor integration. BlockDAG is about to face that challenge with its Awakening Testnet rollout on September 25. What sets this apart is that it isn’t just another dry run. It’s a full showcase of miner integration, vesting logic, and modular upgrades. 

If the network holds steady without disruptions, it sends a clear signal: this is infrastructure built to scale. A smooth testnet can be the turning point that gives markets confidence to reprice fast.

That’s why eyes are fixed on BlockDAG right now. At a locked $0.0013 price, the presale is a rare entry point before potential upside. With more than $405 million raised and over 26.2 billion coins already sold, momentum is undeniable. The price is locked until October 1, giving a short window before the next increase.

Compared to Ethereum’s gas fees or Solana’s downtime issues, BlockDAG is already positioning itself as more reliable. Its miner base, over 3 million on the X1 app, and thousands of X series miners shipped, show real usage before launch. That’s not a promise, it’s proof.

For everyday transactions, BlockDAG is shaping up to be the big crypto to buy. And for those chasing gains, a successful testnet could justify a much higher valuation. With momentum building, the presale is where technical execution meets financial opportunity. In short, BlockDAG is lining up not only as the leading crypto but also as one of the strongest bets for 2025.

XRP Price Forecast: Can Legal Clouds Clear the Path?

XRP has been caught between strong market demand and the heavy drag of ongoing legal uncertainty. The latest XRP price forecast reflects that hesitation, with analysts pointing out that while cross-border payments remain XRP’s biggest strength, buyers are staying cautious. Recent trading has shown support in the mid-$0.50s, but every attempt to climb higher has faced resistance as regulatory headlines quickly pull the price back down. Without a clear legal outcome, the coin’s short-term breakout potential looks capped.

Even with these challenges, XRP still has long-term resilience. Major financial institutions continue to explore its payment solutions, and its rails remain more efficient than many competitors. Longer-term XRP price forecast ranges suggest steady growth could follow if favorable rulings land, but equally sharp declines could happen if setbacks occur.  

SUI Price Forecast: Can Support Levels Hold the Line?

SUI has been moving in a tight range lately, with recent trading around $3.60 after dipping to lows near $3.30 earlier this week. Analysts point out that the short-term outlook looks fragile, with the next support zone between $3.30 and $3.40 carrying heavy importance. If that breaks, the SUI price forecast from CoinCodex suggests a potential fall toward $2.70, marking a steep decline from current levels.

Looking ahead, the longer-term story is more optimistic. Some forecasts see steady growth through late 2025, with projections stretching from $6 to $7 if ecosystem activity continues to expand. The SUI price outlook is therefore split: short-term caution versus longer-term opportunity.  

Summing Up

XRP continues to be weighed down by regulatory questions, and the XRP price forecast shows hesitation until there’s more clarity. SUI is trading near $3.60 but faces pressure at its lower support zones, with the SUI price forecast split between short-term weakness and longer-term potential if adoption holds. Both coins have uncertain paths, and that’s why many are shifting their focus toward BlockDAG.

With its Awakening Testnet going live on September 25, BlockDAG is stepping into a critical moment. A clean run with miner integration and live features could confirm the chain’s readiness to scale, setting the stage for aggressive repricing. 

At $0.0013 special price in presale, with over $405M raised and 26.2 billion coins already sold, it’s not just an experiment; it’s a money-making window. For those searching the market, BlockDAG is looking like the leading crypto to buy and a stronger early bet.

