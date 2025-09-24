Sui’s Storage Fund: Driving Deflation and Sustainability in Blockchain



Caroline Bishop



Sui’s storage fund strategically reduces SUI supply, enhancing scarcity and sustainability through permanent and temporary removal of tokens, aligning network growth with long-term value.











Sui’s storage fund is a pivotal component of its blockchain network, transforming every transaction into a catalyst for both sustainability and scarcity, according to Sui Foundation. This mechanism is designed to permanently remove tokens from circulation, while also covering the long-term costs of onchain data storage.

Understanding Sui’s Storage Fund

The storage fund is a reserve of SUI tokens that subsidizes the long-term storage of data on the Sui network. It is distributed across active validators in proportion to their stake, generating rewards that alleviate the storage burden. This system ensures that the cost of maintaining data is borne by those who need it, thus bolstering the sustainability of Sui’s infrastructure.

When users create or modify objects, they pay a storage fee comprising two parts: a refundable deposit, which is returned if the object is deleted or reduced in size, and a non-refundable fee, which is permanently absorbed by the storage fund, removing that portion of SUI from circulation indefinitely.

The Deflationary Impact

The design of Sui’s storage fund is a robust deflationary mechanism. Non-refundable storage fees ensure that part of every transaction’s payment is permanently held in the fund, while mutable and immutable object deposits keep significant amounts of SUI locked away. The immutable deposits, in particular, mean that the fees and deposits for these objects are never returned, effectively removing them from active circulation.

Moreover, as the decentralized storage network Walrus gains traction, each stored blob creates a mutable object on Sui, further drawing SUI into the storage fund. This dynamic creates additional deflationary pressure as the adoption of both Sui and Walrus increases.

Current Statistics and Future Implications

As of now, the storage fund holds approximately 1.95 million SUI. Over the past two years since the mainnet launch, about 700,000 SUI have been permanently removed from circulation, with another 1.2 million effectively frozen. This significant deflationary impact is expected to grow stronger with an expanding user base and application development.

Sustainable Scarcity and Network Growth

The capped supply of SUI means that the storage fund continually applies downward pressure on the available token supply. This structural feature ensures that every transaction, NFT mint, and contract deployment contributes to the scarcity of SUI by either locking or permanently removing tokens from circulation.

Through this self-reinforcing loop, Sui’s growth funds its sustainability while also enhancing scarcity. This allows Sui to scale without increasing storage costs for validators, benefiting token holders through a system that continuously removes SUI from circulation.

Unique Positioning of Sui

Sui’s storage fund is more than a technical aspect of its tokenomics; it is integral to driving scarcity and sustainability. By tying storage fees directly to usage, it ensures that network growth naturally results in deflationary pressure, setting Sui apart from other blockchains.

With nearly 2 million SUI already locked and close to 700,000 permanently removed, the deflationary nature of SUI is evident. This mechanism, embedded within the network’s core, aligns scalability, sustainability, and value creation in a manner unmatched by other blockchain technologies.

