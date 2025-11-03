’Sunk-cost-maxxing’ is killing long-term crypto development

Shrinking product cycles and constant pivoting mean nobody in crypto stays with anything long enough to know if it works, argues Ten Protocol’s Rosie Sargsian.

Most crypto projects will struggle to build anything long-term as they are forced to constantly chase new narratives to attract investors, according to Ten Protocol’s head of growth, Rosie Sargsian.

In a Saturday article posted on X titled “Why Crypto Can’t Build Anything Long-Term,” Sargsiai suggested many crypto founders have paper hands, switching gears at the first sight of trouble.

“Traditional business advice: don’t fall for sunk cost fallacy. If something isn’t working, pivot. Crypto took that and did sunk-cost-maxxing,” she wrote, adding:

