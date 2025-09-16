Sunny Mining Launches AI Cloud Mining App to Simplify Daily Earnings for BTC, XRP, and ETH

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 21:11
Bitcoin
XRP
Cloud
Sleepless AI
Ethereum
RWAX
cloud-mining

The global digital asset market continues to grow, fueling demand for secure, low-barrier
crypto investment tools. Sunny Mining, a leading cloud mining platform, has launched an AI-powered app offering daily returns on BTC, XRP, and ETH. The app lowers entry barriers and combines intelligent management with security, enabling users to earn passive income with ease.

sunny1

As demand for digital assets grows, cloud mining is rapidly gaining popularity.

According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), inflation and interest rate volatility are pushing more investors toward crypto. Since 2025, Bitcoin has been regarded as “digital gold,” XRP has strengthened with its cross-border payment utility, and Ethereum remains central to decentralized applications.

Against this backdrop, Sunny Mining’s cloud mining model has emerged, lowering the investment threshold while avoiding the high energy consumption and technical barriers of traditional mining machines.

How Investors Can Get Started

1. Register an Account

Visit the Sunny Mining website or download the mobile app and quickly register using your email address. Account registration takes seconds.

2. Select a Contract

Once logged in, choose a $15 free contract or select a contract based on your budget and goals.

sunny2

3. Start Mining

Once you activate your contract, you can start mining with one click, and your earnings will be credited daily. Users can view their earnings in real time and withdraw them flexibly, ensuring automatic growth of their funds.

Key Differentiators of the Platform

  • Zero Entry: Free computing power, no machines or electricity required.
  • Multi-Currency: Supports BTC, XRP, ETH with flexible contract options.
  • Security: UK registered, bank-grade encryption for funds and data.
  • Smart Scheduling: Algorithms maximize efficiency, with real-time earnings.
  • Global Service: Multi-language platform and 24/7 customer support.

Fitting Into a Growing Market Trend: Zero-Entry, Secure Crypto Investment

Amidst economic uncertainty, investors prefer stable returns. XRP has a liquidity advantage, while BTC and ETH are considered value reserves. Sunny Mining’s AI cloud mining app offers zero-entry access and daily returns in multiple currencies, helping users easily earn passive income.

sunny3

A Trusted Leader in Cloud Mining

Since its founding in 2019, Sunny Mining has focused on cloud mining and digital asset management, providing services across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company adheres to transparent compliance, technological innovation, and guaranteed returns. The launch of this new app further enhances the user experience and solidifies its leading position in the global cloud mining industry.

Summary: Easy Participation, Stable Returns

The Sunny Mining cloud mining app allows you to participate in BTC, XRP, and ETH mining with zero barriers to entry, with profits settled daily. Join Sunny Mining and make crypto asset growth more accessible and practical.

Register now to try it out: https://www.sunnymining.com/register.html

Download the app: https://sunnymining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including
PANews2025/06/21 09:22
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
PANews2025/07/30 20:50
