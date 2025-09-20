TLDR SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth. The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value. SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies. Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem. SunPerp, a [...] The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth. The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value. SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies. Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem. SunPerp, a [...] The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.

SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:46
SUN
SUN$0.026541+15.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01349-3.91%
Wink
LIKE$0.009279-5.17%
Boost
BOOST$0.08899-4.80%

TLDR

  • SunPerp will use all protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens for value growth.
  • The buyback strategy aims to reduce the $SUN token supply, potentially increasing value.
  • SunPerp joins other TRON projects like SunPump with similar token buyback strategies.
  • Justin Sun has previously implemented buyback programs to boost liquidity in TRON’s ecosystem.

SunPerp, a decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual contracts on the TRON blockchain, has announced that it will allocate 100% of its protocol revenue to buy back $SUN tokens. This buyback strategy aims to reduce the token supply and potentially increase its value for holders by creating consistent demand through revenue reinvestment.

The $SUN token serves as the native governance and utility token for Sun.io, the DeFi platform built on the TRON network. SunPerp’s decision is the latest in a series of similar buyback initiatives by projects within the TRON ecosystem, including SunPump. These programs aim to reduce token supply and create price pressure by using protocol earnings to purchase and burn tokens.

SunPerp’s Commitment to the Buyback Strategy

This move by SunPerp follows in the footsteps of other TRON projects that have successfully implemented buyback strategies to enhance token value and liquidity. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has been behind several similar initiatives. In 2021, TRON allocated billions of $SUN tokens as mining rewards to increase liquidity and participation in its DeFi ecosystem.

With over 50% of global USDT transactions passing through the TRON network, SunPerp is positioning itself as a key player in the blockchain space. The exchange’s buyback program is a direct response to the growing demand for decentralized financial products and the increasing interest in the TRON network.

SunPerp’s buyback initiative is designed to benefit long-term holders of $SUN tokens. By consistently purchasing and burning tokens, SunPerp aims to reduce the circulating supply, which, in turn, could lead to an increase in the token’s value.

A History of Token Buybacks in the TRON Ecosystem

The concept of token buybacks is not new within the TRON ecosystem. In fact, several TRON-related projects have embraced similar initiatives. For instance, SunPump has also committed to using its protocol earnings to buy and burn tokens, driving up scarcity and value for holders.

This approach is consistent with the strategy used by Justin Sun in the past, particularly with $SUN tokens.

Justin Sun’s involvement in token buybacks has been seen as an effort to stabilize and grow the TRON network. As the founder of TRON, Sun has consistently pushed for DeFi adoption, and these token buybacks are part of that larger strategy. In 2021, the allocation of billions of $SUN tokens as rewards was a key tactic used to incentivize participation in the DeFi ecosystem.

SunPerp’s Long-Term Vision for $SUN Token

The announcement comes at a time when the demand for decentralized financial products is growing rapidly. As the TRON network processes a large percentage of the global USDT transactions, platforms like SunPerp are playing a crucial role in the blockchain ecosystem.

The goal of SunPerp’s buyback strategy is to reduce the supply of $SUN tokens and increase demand through its unique market position.

Justin Sun’s support for SunPerp and its buyback initiative has already drawn attention to the exchange’s potential in the decentralized finance space. Actually, breaking the silence, he said,

“Today [SunPerp] is rotating its chief customer support role, and I’ll be taking it on for a day. Sunperp has just entered public beta, so feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way.”

 

The post SunPerp Embraces $SUN Token Buyback with 100% Revenue Allocation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally