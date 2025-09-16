Super PAC backing ‘pro-crypto candidates‘ raises $100M

The Fellowship PAC, launched in August, said it had “over $100 million” from unnamed sources to support the White House’s digital asset strategy.

A new political action committee (PAC) focused on backing “pro-innovation, pro-crypto candidates” in the United States has launched with $100 million.

In a Monday X post, the Fellowship PAC said it had launched “with over $100 million” from unnamed sources as part of efforts to support the Trump administration’s digital asset strategy.

The PAC said it aimed to support specific candidates for federal office and prevent an “exodus of talent and entrepreneurs” from crypto companies in the US by helping provide regulatory clarity.

