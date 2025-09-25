Super Typhoon Ragasa Halts iPhone Production in Shenzhen

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest storms of the year, has forced major disruptions across southern China’s technology hubs.
Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer, announced a suspension of assembly operations at its Shenzhen Product Enclosure Business Group. This unit, responsible for producing critical iPhone components such as high-speed connectors and memory modules, halted production to ensure employee safety as hurricane-force winds and torrential rains swept the region.
Shenzhen accounts for roughly 25% of Foxconn’s total production capacity, highlighting the storm’s potential ripple effect on global iPhone supply. Foxconn stated via a WeChat post that operations will resume once local authorities declare it safe, but no definitive timeline has been provided.
The typhoon’s impact extended beyond factory walls, significantly affecting cross-border e-commerce.
Warehouses and distribution centers in southern China, including major hubs in Dongguan and Hong Kong, paused intake and shipments, leaving merchants bracing for delays ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. Logistics experts estimate that operations could take three to five days to return to normal.
Platforms reliant on rapid delivery, including ride-hailing and parcel services, also temporarily suspended operations in affected cities, further compounding the disruption to both domestic and international trade. The timing of the storm has intensified concerns among retailers and consumers alike, as pre-holiday shipments face potential bottlenecks.
The Shenzhen plants serve as a critical node in Apple’s global production network. The Product Enclosure Business Group, in particular, plays a central role in assembling high-precision components for the iPhone 17, whose recent launch had already begun ramping up supply to meet demand.
Analysts note that the temporary shutdown could affect not only Apple’s inventory but also global smartphone markets, especially if delays persist beyond a few days.
Morgan Stanley data indicates that the Shenzhen unit represents a quarter of Foxconn’s total manufacturing capacity, making the impact of Ragasa substantial in both local and international contexts.
The timing of Super Typhoon Ragasa poses additional challenges, coming just weeks before the peak holiday shopping season.
Analysts warn that even brief interruptions in production and logistics could lead to cascading delays, particularly for high-demand devices like the iPhone 17. Cross-border merchants are already preparing contingency plans, while global retailers monitor the situation closely.
Industry insiders highlight that the storm underscores the vulnerability of centralized manufacturing hubs in southern China to extreme weather events. Some suggest that companies may increasingly consider diversifying production locations to mitigate future risks.
Super Typhoon Ragasa has not only highlighted the fragility of production lines but also stressed the broader logistics infrastructure that powers global e-commerce. As southern China braces for the storm’s ongoing impact, the technology and retail sectors are on high alert for disruptions that could echo far beyond the region.
