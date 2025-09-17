Superform Raises $1.4M Echo Community Round Led by Polymer Pals and Launches Early Access for v2

New York, New York, September 17th, 2025, Chainwire

The first product launch from this roadmap is Desktop v2, a redesigned browser experience that makes onchain saving and earning as simple as online banking.

With additional participation from Tachyon and Tea Club, the round sold out in 4 seconds, one of the fastest deals to close on Echo.

Superform Labs, the easiest way to grow, trade, and move your money onchain, has completed a $1.4 million community round on Echo, led by the “Polymer Pals” group. Allocations in the round were filled in under four seconds, marking one of the fastest community raises on the Echo platform to date. Participants in the round included community members from Polymer Labs, Tea Club, and Tachyon.

The funds raised are intended to accelerate Superform’s roadmap, creating products that bridge the gap between DeFi and mainstream financial tools, cementing Superform as the default consumer touchpoint for onchain wealth. Superform believes in and highly values the power of community and designing protocols to be user-owned.

Superform’s Desktop v2 is a major upgrade to the onchain earning experience:

Simplified Onboarding: Create a self-custodial smart account in seconds with social login, passkeys, and instant fiat on-ramps.

One-click Arbitrary Execution: Deposit, swap, stake, earn, and compose new actions across 15+ chains with a single click.

Cross-Chain Efficiency: Reduced transaction times and costs with integrated interoperability protocols like Polymer, Circle Gateway, and more.

The Echo community round reflects Superform’s commitment to building alongside its users, inviting them to directly participate in its growth and help shape the product roadmap.

About Superform

​Superform’s mission is to empower global consumers and institutions to manage their wealth on transparent, open, onchain rails. Anyone can save, swap, send, and earn the best returns in a single tap while keeping full control of their assets. Trusted by more than 150,000 users, Superform aggregates $50B+ across 80+ protocols so you can earn the most, easily and instantly. With SuperVaults, the best strategies are bundled into a single tap, delivering optimized yields with ease. Currently, users are earning an average APY over 9%. Superform has raised $10M in funding from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Circle Ventures, Polychain Capital, BlockTower Capital, Maven11 Capital, CMT Digital, and Arthur Hayes.

Contact

PR Director

Kayla Gill

Serotonin

[email protected]

