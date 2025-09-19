The post Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Pump.fun App sees significant user growth, increasing over 450% in 90 days.Boost in daily active users drives revenue and trading volume to new highs.Platform secures dominance in memecoin launchpad revenue. On September 19, Pump.fun App reported a 450% surge in daily active users over the past 90 days, driven by increased engagement on Solana-based meme coin trading. This surge reflects Pump.fun’s market dominance and potential influence on Solana’s ecosystem, as trading volume and native token appreciation contribute to escalating platform revenues. Pump.fun Dominates with 450% Rise in Daily Users Pump.fun, a Solana-centered memecoin launchpad, reports a 450% surge in active daily users, elevating its market prominence. The app’s innovative live streaming and rapid meme coin creation are cited as key contributors to this surge. Increased user engagement pushed revenue and trading volumes to all-time highs, with notable gains across Revenue, token price, and trading metrics. The platform’s native PUMP token notched an impressive 40% price increase recently. Observers on Pump.fun’s Nearly 90% Revenue ControlMarket observers, including SolanaFloor, highlight Pump.fun’s dominance in the sector, citing its control of nearly 90% of memecoin launchpad revenue. This trend signifies potential transformations in the broader crypto landscape. Pump.fun Market Data Did you know? Pump.fun’s surge in daily active users signals a pivotal shift in the memecoin landscape, breaking previous records while demonstrating the effectiveness of their unique engagement incentives. Pump.fun’s market data shows a current price of $0.01, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply reaches 354 billion with a max supply of 1 trillion. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion, and the fully diluted market cap reaches $7.3 billion. Despite a 24-hour trading volume decline, reflecting an 11.96% price drop in the same period, the coin experienced positive 30-day trends. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September… The post Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Pump.fun App sees significant user growth, increasing over 450% in 90 days.Boost in daily active users drives revenue and trading volume to new highs.Platform secures dominance in memecoin launchpad revenue. On September 19, Pump.fun App reported a 450% surge in daily active users over the past 90 days, driven by increased engagement on Solana-based meme coin trading. This surge reflects Pump.fun’s market dominance and potential influence on Solana’s ecosystem, as trading volume and native token appreciation contribute to escalating platform revenues. Pump.fun Dominates with 450% Rise in Daily Users Pump.fun, a Solana-centered memecoin launchpad, reports a 450% surge in active daily users, elevating its market prominence. The app’s innovative live streaming and rapid meme coin creation are cited as key contributors to this surge. Increased user engagement pushed revenue and trading volumes to all-time highs, with notable gains across Revenue, token price, and trading metrics. The platform’s native PUMP token notched an impressive 40% price increase recently. Observers on Pump.fun’s Nearly 90% Revenue ControlMarket observers, including SolanaFloor, highlight Pump.fun’s dominance in the sector, citing its control of nearly 90% of memecoin launchpad revenue. This trend signifies potential transformations in the broader crypto landscape. Pump.fun Market Data Did you know? Pump.fun’s surge in daily active users signals a pivotal shift in the memecoin landscape, breaking previous records while demonstrating the effectiveness of their unique engagement incentives. Pump.fun’s market data shows a current price of $0.01, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply reaches 354 billion with a max supply of 1 trillion. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion, and the fully diluted market cap reaches $7.3 billion. Despite a 24-hour trading volume decline, reflecting an 11.96% price drop in the same period, the coin experienced positive 30-day trends. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September…

Surge in Pump.fun App’s User Growth Marks New Records

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:45
Source: https://coincu.com/news/pump-fun-app-user-growth-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
