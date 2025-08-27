Surging ETF Inflows Contrast With On-Chain Fatigue as BTC Reclaims $110K

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook insists that President Trump has "no authority" to fire her and is looking to challenge the directive in court. Rate cut expectations continue to define the macro environment along with tariffs, as India refuses to enter new negotiations with the U.S. The proposed plan by the U.S. Government to release economic data on blockchain is viewed as a symbolic step for digital legitimacy. This could serve as a medium-term signal constructive for the blockchain adoption narrative.
Trump Media has partnered with Yorkville Investment and Crypto.com for a $1 billion CRO treasury with $200 million cash backing and a $5 billion equity line. This is a milestone for corporate treasury adoption of alt tokens, which raises concentration/liquidity risk, but also boosts CRO’s institutional narrative.
Bitcoin (Spot & On-Chain)
BTC reclaimed the $110K support, which is a key cost basis for 1m to 3m holders. On-chain, transfer volume slipped to $23.2 billion (–13%), approaching the yearly average of $21.6 billion. A break below the yearly average will confirm demand contraction. Currently, BTC is in profit for 273 days (>1σ band), which is the 2nd longest run since 2015–2018, pointing to a cycle extension, albeit a fragile one.
Ethereum (Spot & On-Chain)
The combined ETF inflows of almost $900 million, along with SharpLink’s $252 million purchase, have sustained Ethereum’s current leadership. This has seen price move back above $4.5K, with ETF momentum and structural demand from treasuries. However, network activity has mirrored broader slowdown while profit-taking risks remain elevated (MVRV >2).
Issuance vs. Institutional Demand (BTC)
Current miner issuance continues to hover around 850 to 900 BTC/day. The last two days of ETF net demand have been approximately 1.5x daily issuance. Along with recent treasury acquisitions by Metaplanet, Strategy, etc., this could reinforce supply absorption if sustained in the near term.
BTC reclaimed $110K with ETF inflows and treasury accumulation providing a backstop. But network activity slowdown + fragile derivatives structure, which suggests that the rally is not fully confirmed.
Sustained hold above $111.4K opens room to $113.2K - $115K, while a rejection risks retest of $108.9K. ETH leadership reinforced by ETF bid and SharpLink treasury flows.
ETF inflows and treasury accumulation have briefly restored demand, lifting BTC above $110K and ETH above $4.5K. But weakening network activity, extended profit run, and alt-OI fragility argue for caution. Until BTC reclaims $113K - $115K with sustained inflows, keep positioning balanced: constructive but liquidity-aware, with ETH leadership guiding the tape.