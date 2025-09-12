Sushi Expands Multi-chain Reach with Berachain Integration

Sushi has officially launched on Berachain, bringing its swap interface and aggregator pricing to the emerging Layer-1 today (September 11, 2025). The move lets users trade Berachain-native assets directly through Sushi’s familiar UI.

Berachain is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer 1 built with the Cosmos SDK that uses a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, a design intended to tie chain security to deep on-chain liquidity provisioning. The project’s docs explain PoL as an evolution of classical staking models that reward active liquidity participation.

Supporting 40+ Chains

On the user side, the integration is straightforward. Sushi’s Aggregator powers swaps on Berachain, aiming to find the best-price routes and provide a seamless multi-chain trading experience. Sushi now supports trading across 40+ chains, and Berachain is the newest addition. That means traders can access native Berachain tokens through the same swap flow they already use on Sushi.

Sushi’s announcement encourages users to “start swapping on Berachain via Sushi today,” and promises additional features to follow as the integration matures, a development that could help deepen liquidity on Berachain while giving Sushi users more cross-chain options. The official blog post from Sushi contains the full integration notes and links to Berachain’s docs for developers who want to learn more.

What to watch next? See how quickly liquidity and trading volume pick up on Berachain, and which Sushi features (liquidity mining, V3 pools, or cross-chain routing improvements) arrive next. For now, anyone interested can head to Sushi’s swap page to try Berachain trades.