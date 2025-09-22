Suspicious virtual asset transactions in South Korea surge, exceeding last year's total in the first eight months of this year

PANews reported on September 22nd that data from the Financial Information Analysis Unit ( FIU ) of South Korea showed that virtual asset service providers submitted 36,684 suspicious transaction reports ( STRs ) from January to August 2025 , exceeding the combined total of the previous two years. During the same period, virtual asset-related crimes totaled 9.56 trillion won, with "underground banking" crimes accounting for over 90%. Recently, stablecoins such as USDT have been used for illegal cross-border fund transfers, and relevant authorities are strengthening their monitoring and oversight.
