Quid Miner delivers ESG-compliant cloud mining with AI-optimized power, multi-asset support, daily payouts, and $15 bonus, turning BTC, ETH, and XRP into steady passive income.Quid Miner delivers ESG-compliant cloud mining with AI-optimized power, multi-asset support, daily payouts, and $15 bonus, turning BTC, ETH, and XRP into steady passive income.

Sustainable cloud mining: Quid Miner mobile app opens passive income for those holding BTC, ETH, and XRP

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 00:59
Bitcoin
BTC$112,218.77-2.81%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003101-6.96%
XRP
XRP$2.8265-5.22%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11291-11.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239-15.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,155.64-7.40%
RWAX
APP$0.002286-5.65%
bitcoin-cloud-mining2

With the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs and the upcoming launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market has attracted a new wave of attention. While ETFs offer a compliant channel for institutional capital, they primarily provide price exposure and fail to address investors’ need for stable cash flow in highly volatile markets.

quidminer315135

Against the backdrop of tightening regulations and the energy transition, cloud mining is gradually moving from a niche endeavor to the mainstream. UK-based Quid Miner, founded in 2010, officially entered the cloud mining space in 2018. Leveraging its regulatory compliance, green energy, and automation advantages, the platform is increasingly becoming a preferred choice for global crypto investors seeking predictable passive income.

Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform

1. AI-Powered Scheduling – The platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize computing power allocation in real time, focusing on supporting high-potential assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP to improve yield efficiency.

2. Multi-asset Coverage – Support for multiple currencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, and USDT helps investors diversify their asset allocation.

3. Green Energy Driven – Global data centers are centered around renewable energy, including wind and solar power, meeting the ESG standards valued by European and American investment institutions.

4. Institutional-Grade Security – A multi-layered protection system integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures the security of account and transaction data.

  1. Stable Cash Flow – Through a “daily output + instant distribution” model, returns are closer to bond coupons, helping investors achieve predictable returns in an uncertain market.

How to Get Started with QuidMiner

Step 1: Register an Account

Registration takes just minutes. New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and an additional $0.60 for daily check-ins.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

The platform offers a variety of USD-denominated contracts, covering both short-term and long-term investments, helping investors maintain stable returns in volatile markets. Deposits support mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, SOL, etc. The system will automatically convert them into US dollars to ensure the stability of investment value.

Step 3: Daily Revenue Received

Once the contract is activated, the computing power will start operating immediately. The system settles accounts daily and distributes earnings to accounts. Investors can withdraw or reinvest at any time, gradually forming a long-term passive cash flow.

Who can benefit from Quid Miner?

● Beginners: Easily get started, no technical background required;

● Young investors: Participate with a small amount and gradually accumulate digital assets;

● Professionals: Generate stable passive income outside of busy work schedules;

● Family investors: Expand financial management channels and enhance financial security;

● Institutional clients: Compliance and transparency make it suitable for large-scale, long-term investments.

Why Quid Miner is Different

Traditional mining requires high hardware investment and enormous energy consumption. However, Quid Miner significantly lowers the barrier to entry by combining cloud computing power, renewable energy, and an automated process. Users do not need to purchase hardware, they can connect to the global computing network with just a smartphone and obtain real daily output.

This model not only eliminates financial and technological barriers, but also enables crypto investments to gradually possess the cash flow attributes of bonds, meeting the long-term income allocation needs of investors in the European and American markets in an uncertain environment.

Conclusion

With the approval of BTC and ETH ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase where both compliance and cash flow are equally important. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner cloud mining offers investors a sustainable passive income channel through real daily output.

Driven by the global energy transition and new regulatory rules, Quid Miner is not only a mining platform, but also a bridge connecting energy, capital and blockchain. For global investors, it represents a new investment tool, helping them secure longer-term, more stable returns amidst market volatility.

quidminer315135

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission