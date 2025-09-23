Sustainable cloud mining: Quid Miner mobile app opens passive income for those holding BTC, ETH, and XRP

With the approval of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs and the upcoming launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market has attracted a new wave of attention. While ETFs offer a compliant channel for institutional capital, they primarily provide price exposure and fail to address investors’ need for stable cash flow in highly volatile markets.

Against the backdrop of tightening regulations and the energy transition, cloud mining is gradually moving from a niche endeavor to the mainstream. UK-based Quid Miner, founded in 2010, officially entered the cloud mining space in 2018. Leveraging its regulatory compliance, green energy, and automation advantages, the platform is increasingly becoming a preferred choice for global crypto investors seeking predictable passive income.

Advantages of the QuidMiner Platform

1. AI-Powered Scheduling – The platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize computing power allocation in real time, focusing on supporting high-potential assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP to improve yield efficiency.

2. Multi-asset Coverage – Support for multiple currencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, and USDT helps investors diversify their asset allocation.

3. Green Energy Driven – Global data centers are centered around renewable energy, including wind and solar power, meeting the ESG standards valued by European and American investment institutions.

4. Institutional-Grade Security – A multi-layered protection system integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures the security of account and transaction data.

Stable Cash Flow – Through a “daily output + instant distribution” model, returns are closer to bond coupons, helping investors achieve predictable returns in an uncertain market.

How to Get Started with QuidMiner

Step 1: Register an Account

Registration takes just minutes. New users receive a $15 welcome bonus and an additional $0.60 for daily check-ins.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

The platform offers a variety of USD-denominated contracts, covering both short-term and long-term investments, helping investors maintain stable returns in volatile markets. Deposits support mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, SOL, etc. The system will automatically convert them into US dollars to ensure the stability of investment value.

Step 3: Daily Revenue Received

Once the contract is activated, the computing power will start operating immediately. The system settles accounts daily and distributes earnings to accounts. Investors can withdraw or reinvest at any time, gradually forming a long-term passive cash flow.

Who can benefit from Quid Miner?

● Beginners: Easily get started, no technical background required;

● Young investors: Participate with a small amount and gradually accumulate digital assets;

● Professionals: Generate stable passive income outside of busy work schedules;

● Family investors: Expand financial management channels and enhance financial security;

● Institutional clients: Compliance and transparency make it suitable for large-scale, long-term investments.

Why Quid Miner is Different

Traditional mining requires high hardware investment and enormous energy consumption. However, Quid Miner significantly lowers the barrier to entry by combining cloud computing power, renewable energy, and an automated process. Users do not need to purchase hardware, they can connect to the global computing network with just a smartphone and obtain real daily output.

This model not only eliminates financial and technological barriers, but also enables crypto investments to gradually possess the cash flow attributes of bonds, meeting the long-term income allocation needs of investors in the European and American markets in an uncertain environment.

Conclusion

With the approval of BTC and ETH ETFs and the impending launch of an XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase where both compliance and cash flow are equally important. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner cloud mining offers investors a sustainable passive income channel through real daily output.

Driven by the global energy transition and new regulatory rules, Quid Miner is not only a mining platform, but also a bridge connecting energy, capital and blockchain. For global investors, it represents a new investment tool, helping them secure longer-term, more stable returns amidst market volatility.

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple