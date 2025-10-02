ExchangeDEX+
Sweden Plans Bitcoin Reserve to Strengthen Financial Future

By: Coinstats
2025/10/02 14:38
Highlights:

  • Sweden may start a Bitcoin reserve to boost its financial strength.
  • Lawmakers suggest using seized crypto to fund the new Bitcoin reserve.
  • The reserve could protect Sweden from global money and economic risks.

Sweden may soon become one of the first European countries to create a national Bitcoin reserve. This follows a parliamentary proposal on October 1 by Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez from the Sweden Democrats. Their motion, called “A Swedish Bitcoin Strategy” (Motion 2025/26:793), asks the government to study how a Bitcoin reserve could be set up and decide which authority should oversee its management.

Sweden Urged to Fund a Reserve with Seized Bitcoin

Sweden should “take part in this digital race and join the growing number of countries recognizing Bitcoin’s potential,” the lawmakers said. Like the US, Dioukarev and Perez suggested the reserve could be funded with seized Bitcoin. Sweden currently holds no public Bitcoin, according to Bitbo. However, in November, a new law allowed authorities to seize luxury goods, including crypto, even if the owner isn’t under investigation.

Dioukarev and Perez explained that a Bitcoin reserve could shield Sweden from inflation since its supply is limited to 21 million coins. They also pointed out that Bitcoin transactions are quicker than traditional money transfers and involve very low costs. Lawmakers added that Bitcoin has now become the world’s sixth-largest asset, standing alongside silver and even surpassing major global corporations like Tesla, Meta, and Amazon

They also warned that waiting too long could leave Sweden behind other Nordic nations. Finland already manages BTC seized by authorities, and Norway has included digital assets in its sovereign wealth strategies.

Dioukarev and Perez said a Bitcoin reserve could help Sweden face big global financial changes. They suggest keeping Bitcoin alongside the country’s currency and gold. This would protect Sweden from political, economic, and global risks that could affect regular reserves. “In contrast, Bitcoin’s value is not driven by the monetary policies of individual states or any specific economy, which can reduce the overall correlation in the reserve,” they said.

Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve to Lead Europe in Digital Finance

Supporters believe the plan goes beyond just providing financial security. They see it as a way for Sweden to stay ahead while the EU, US, and other countries set digital reserve rules. Experts say if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, it could influence other European countries. They warn that price swings and unclear regulations are still challenges. Other countries are already moving. In the US, the government is creating a federal Bitcoin reserve using seized crypto as part of its strategy.

Kazakhstan recently started the Alem Crypto Fund, a government-backed project that began buying digital assets, starting with BNB. In Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic and Poland are discussing similar plans, while Finland and the UK already hold Bitcoin from state seizures.

Sweden faces a balance between adopting financial innovation and keeping strict control over exchanges and mining. A Finance Committee review later this month will decide if the proposal moves forward in parliament. If approved, Sweden would become the first Nordic nation to hold a Bitcoin reserve.

