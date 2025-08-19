Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish crypto trading company Safello announced that it will launch the first physically-backed TAO exchange-traded product (ETP) in the European market. The ETP is planned to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, and Deutsche Börse Xetra, providing institutional and retail investors with investment opportunities in Bittensor's native token TAO.

