Swift Announces Blockchain Initiative to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments

TLDR

Swift has announced the launch of a blockchain-based shared ledger to support 24/7 real-time cross-border payments.

The new blockchain ledger aims to enhance scalability and reduce the costs and delays traditionally associated with cross-border transactions.

Swift will collaborate with over 11,500 financial institutions globally, transforming the way international payments are processed.

The ledger will utilize smart contracts to ensure trust and compliance while recording and validating transactions.

Major global banks like UBS, BBVA, BNY, and HSBC will partner with Swift to pilot the new blockchain ledger.

Swift has unveiled its plan to integrate a blockchain-based shared ledger into its infrastructure. This initiative, announced at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt on September 29, 2025, aims to revolutionize cross-border payments. The new blockchain ledger will facilitate real-time, 24/7 global transactions with enhanced scalability, addressing challenges like delays and high costs in traditional cross-border payments.

Swift’s blockchain-ledger initiative targets scalability and speed in global transactions. By integrating over 11,500 financial institutions, Swift aims to reshape how payments are processed internationally. The initiative comes as the financial ecosystem increasingly embraces blockchain technology and digital assets. Companies such as Ripple and its XRP are already focused on cross-border payments, and Swift’s move places it at the forefront of digital finance.

Swift Adds Blockchain Ledger for Cross-Border Payments

Swift’s new distributed ledger technology will support real-time cross-border payments. It will solve long-standing challenges such as settlement delays and high costs associated with traditional payment methods. Swift’s blockchain ledger will validate and record transactions using smart contracts, ensuring compliance and trust among users. Javier Pérez-Tasso, CEO of Swift, emphasized,

Financial institutions from 16 countries are collaborating on the ledger’s design. Phase one of the project focuses on finalizing the prototype and setting future development stages. The ledger’s design aims to integrate traditional finance with emerging digital ecosystems, making it adaptable to current financial systems. Swift’s new system can also link multiple distributed ledger platforms seamlessly.

Consensys Partnership Positions Swift for Digital Finance

Swift will collaborate with major global institutions to bring the new digital ledger to market. Banks such as UBS, BBVA, BNY, and HSBC will partner with Swift to test the system. The goal is to ensure that banks can settle regulated value in real-time, which could unlock new opportunities in the financial sector. Eva Rubio, head of global transaction banking at BBVA, stated,

The integration of digital finance and tokenized assets will be central to Swift’s blockchain ledger. By incorporating tokenized value, the ledger will support digital currencies and other forms of regulated financial assets. Earlier tests have shown that Swift’s infrastructure can bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and blockchain networks without disrupting service.

Swift’s partnership with Chainlink and other blockchain platforms strengthens its move into the digital finance world. Over the past seven years, Swift and Chainlink have collaborated on various initiatives. These collaborations have helped connect financial institutions to blockchain networks using existing messaging standards.

In addition, Swift’s involvement with Consensys, the developer of the Layer 2 blockchain Linea, signals its commitment to the blockchain space. As a result, the price of Linea surged following Swift’s announcement of its partnership. The combination of these partnerships positions Swift as a major player in the future of cross-border payments.

The post Swift Announces Blockchain Initiative to Revolutionize Cross-Border Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.