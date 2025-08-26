SWIFT Applauds Ripple, Hedera, and Cardano in GBBC Blockchain Push

The GBBC initiative includes the first draft of its RMF, designed to help regulated financial institutions assess and manage non-financial risks of public blockchain usage, such as Ripple.

Zschach’s recent support marks a shift from previous cautious remarks, signaling growing engagement by traditional financial infrastructure.

Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT, has recently praised the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) and Oliver Wyman for their efforts in promoting blockchain adoption within institutional markets. Zschach called the collaboration “commendable work,” emphasizing the involvement of major industry players, including Ripple, Hedera, and Cardano.

As reported by crypto researcher SMQKE, Zschach’s comments regarding the GBBC announcement, with the release of the first draft of its Capital Markets Risk Mitigation Framework (RMF). This initiative will help regulated financial institutions evaluate and manage non-financial risks linked to public blockchain usage. The framework offers practical guidance for safe and sustainable large-scale blockchain adoption.

SWIFT Acknowledges Rising Competition in Cross-Border Payments

In a message on the X platform, crypto researcher SMQKE highlighted SWIFT Chief Innovation Officer Tom Zschach’s recognition of Ripple, Hedera, and Cardano’s contributions to the GBBC initiative. This post quickly led to a strong community reaction, wherein one user commented, “Interesting to see SWIFT acknowledging blockchain progress!” while another, using the handle “just a cartoon dog,” noted the significance, suggesting it contrasted with Zschach’s previous remarks on Ripple.

Previously, the crypto researcher analyzed SMQKE’s review of a LinkedIn conversation after Ripple’s $200 million acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin infrastructure company. At the time, Zschach described the deal as “another ‘checkmate’ moment” but emphasized that competition in cross-border payments is “nowhere near over.”

With the Ripple lawsuit coming to an end last month, Ripple is planning for major expansion, while eyeing a share of SWIFT’s $155 trillion cross-border market, as mentioned in our previous story. Ripple is advancing its presence in global banking, pursuing a U.S. banking license to further integrate its services within regulated financial channels.

SWIFT Signals Shift in Tone on Ripple and Blockchain Adoption

SWIFT Chief Innovation Officer Tom Zschach’s recent praise of the GBBC collaboration has been seen by some in the crypto community as a notable shift in tone.

Previously, his comments on Ripple’s acquisition left room for debate on its impact, but his latest statement emphasizes the role of Ripple, along with Hedera and Cardano, in shaping frameworks for institutional blockchain adoption.

Observers view Zschach’s public support of GBBC’s work as a key indicator of how traditional financial infrastructure providers are increasingly engaging with blockchain initiatives. Crypto researcher SMQKE noted that this recognition may signal an evolving perspective within SWIFT on blockchain’s role in the future of global finance.

