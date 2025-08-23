SWIFT Begins Testing XRP and Hedera for Global $150T Payment System

By: Coincentral
2025/08/23 01:09
Moonveil
MORE$0.10216+2.13%
XRP
XRP$3.08+7.26%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%

TLDR

  • SWIFT has started testing XRP and Hedera for integration with its $150 trillion global payments network.
  • The trials aim to evaluate faster and cheaper settlements while maintaining compatibility with ISO 20022 standards.
  • XRP can process around 1,500 transactions per second and has strong institutional connections.
  • Hedera’s hashgraph technology can handle more than 10,000 transactions per second with very low energy use.
  • XRP fell 3% to $2.81 and Hedera decreased 1.45% to $0.23 following the announcement.

Global payments leader SWIFT has started testing XRP and Hedera for cross-border settlement, aiming to align blockchain with ISO 20022 standards. The initiative explores whether the networks can integrate into SWIFT’s system that processes over $150 trillion annually. Analysts state even limited adoption could significantly increase demand for both tokens.

XRP Integration into SWIFT Trials

SWIFT is examining XRP for faster and cheaper settlement while keeping compatibility with current banking frameworks. The trials will measure if XRP’s processing capacity of around 1,500 transactions per second meets institutional requirements.

A SWIFT spokesperson said the tests seek

Moreover, XRP has long maintained strong institutional partnerships, which make it attractive for enterprise-grade payment settlement. The trials highlight the token’s positioning as a leading option for financial messaging integration. However, despite the announcement, XRP declined 3% to $2.81 as markets consolidated.

Additionally, the inclusion of XRP in SWIFT’s trials underscores serious interest from traditional finance in blockchain interoperability. Market experts say such trials represent progress from speculation to measurable financial application. Consequently, XRP’s role could expand if settlement tests prove successful.

Hedera Considered for Enterprise-Grade Settlement

Alongside XRP, SWIFT is also testing Hedera, known for its unique hashgraph consensus. Hedera processes more than 10,000 transactions per second with very low energy usage. These features position Hedera as a candidate for enterprise tokenization and digital asset transfers.

Hedera’s sustainability focus appeals to institutions under increasing pressure to meet environmental benchmarks. A Hedera council representative stated,

Consequently, Hedera’s architecture aligns with the operational needs of global finance infrastructure.

Despite participation in the trials, Hedera’s price decreased 1.45% to $0.23, showing subdued short-term investor sentiment. Yet the project’s technical metrics remain favorable for integration into high-volume settlement environments. Therefore, analysts argue Hedera may gain institutional recognition through SWIFT’s pilot.

SWIFT Trials Align With Expanding Crypto Oversight

The timing of SWIFT’s experiments coincides with a rise in global regulatory initiatives. Hong Kong has launched a stablecoin lab, while China considers yuan-backed stablecoins despite its crypto ban. Additionally, the U.S. SEC has introduced “Project Crypto” to clarify digital asset classifications.

These regulatory developments highlight the broader institutional shift toward blockchain adoption in financial systems. They also indicate a serious effort to clarify global digital asset usage. Consequently, SWIFT’s proactive stance places XRP and Hedera in a select category of networks under real-world consideration.

The post SWIFT Begins Testing XRP and Hedera for Global $150T Payment System appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.05445+7.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4992+4.13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0209+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?