SWIFT Exec Dismisses Ripple’s Lawsuit Survival as True Resilience

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 19:08
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006161+22.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+5.55%
Sign
SIGN$0.06909+0.74%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1476-6.58%

TLDR

  • SWIFT’s Tom Zschach dismisses Ripple’s lawsuit survival as true resilience.

  • Zschach stresses that trust and shared governance are key to financial stability.

  • Ripple’s legal challenges are seen by some as a sign of resilience in the crypto space.

  • SWIFT’s CIO emphasizes the importance of compliance and industry-wide standards.

Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT, has publicly criticized Ripple, stating that surviving legal battles does not equate to true resilience. In a recent LinkedIn post, Zschach emphasized that trust and shared governance are the true pillars of financial stability, not merely enduring lawsuits.

Zschach’s comments come as Ripple continues to face legal challenges, particularly in the United States, where the SEC has labeled its native token XRP as a security. While Ripple has fought back, Zschach argues that such battles don’t demonstrate real resilience in the blockchain space. According to Zschach, resilience is about achieving widespread adoption and trust, not just surviving regulatory scrutiny.

Trust and Governance Over Technology in Financial Systems

In his post, Zschach pointed to the importance of trust in driving financial changes, claiming that while technology is crucial, it is ultimately trust that fosters long-term adoption.

He noted that every major shift in finance—from internet payments to blockchain technology—has been driven by a trust-based foundation rather than just technological advances.

Zschach further emphasized that institutions prefer operating within frameworks that are built on shared governance, rather than relying on infrastructure controlled by a single company. This notion, according to Zschach, undermines Ripple’s model, as Ripple’s XRP network, despite being decentralized, still faces concerns over its perceived centralized control.

Compliance and Industry Standards: The Core of Financial Adoption

Zschach’s argument extends beyond blockchain technology itself. He insists that true compliance is not about getting regulatory approval for a single company, but about creating industry-wide standards that all institutions agree on.

This involves having enforceable legal frameworks, privacy protections, and a degree of decentralization that fosters broad-based institutional trust.

Zschach has also voiced concerns about public blockchains being “a fast engine with no cockpit” if they lack enforceability and legal protections. According to him, while public blockchains have demonstrated tremendous potential, they must be integrated into traditional financial systems in a way that ensures safety, compliance, and transparency.

Ripple Legal Struggles as a Measure of Resilience?

Despite Zschach’s criticism, some industry experts, including Osama E. from Sharkforce Consulting, argue that Ripple’s legal struggles represent a different form of resilience. Osama points to Ripple’s ability to continue growing, even as XRP faced legal scrutiny, suggesting that this adaptability in the face of adversity demonstrates the company’s readiness for institutional adoption.

Osama also praised Ripple for its consistent focus on compliance and its engagement with global regulatory bodies. He sees these efforts as evidence that Ripple’s network is not only ready for mainstream adoption but has already passed critical regulatory and legal hurdles.

Zschach’s comments are part of a larger ongoing debate about the future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks. While Ripple’s supporters argue that the company has shown remarkable resilience, critics like Zschach emphasize the importance of neutral governance and trust as prerequisites for real-world institutional adoption.

The post SWIFT Exec Dismisses Ripple’s Lawsuit Survival as True Resilience appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

PANews reported on June 20 that in response to a post by on-chain analyst Yu Jin that " Trend Research controls 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens ", LD
Neiro
NEIRO$0.00093+14.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 23:27
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.63+1.96%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+5.55%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.563+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year