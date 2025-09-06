SWIFT Exec Says Banks Will Absorb ‘the Best of Public Chains’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:05
Threshold
T$0.01601+2.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005058+1.44%
XRP
XRP$2.8559+2.32%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00025-9.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06526-0.51%

Public, crypto-native chains won’t replace TradFi, SWIFT’s chief innovation officer argues, while the crypto world debates who really controls neutrality in finance.

Traditional financial institutions are unlikely to fully outsource settlement to external blockchains or distributed ledgers, according to SWIFT chief innovation officer Tom Zschach.

In a recent post and a series of comments on LinkedIn, Zschach argued that open-source code and network transparency alone don’t earn institutional trust, and that banks need systems where governance, compliance, and legal enforceability are controlled internally, rather than relying on third-party infrastructure.

The SWIFT executive pushed back against narratives popular in the crypto community, arguing that while distributed ledgers might bring programmability, institutions “don’t want to live on a competitor’s rails.”

He particularly described public blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as a “substrate,” a basic foundation for running code and moving value, but not a complete solution for trusted settlement, saying that rules and governance need to be added on top for institutions to trust them.

“Public blockchains are the base environment for execution. The transformation comes when you add the trust layer that makes outcomes legally enforceable, compliant and safe to scale,” Zschach argued in his post. He continued with a prediction for how traditional finance will interact with public blockchain protocols:

Code Alone Isn’t Enough

In his original post, SWIFT’s chief innovation officer refrained from naming any particular blockchain protocols. But in follow up responses, Zschach responded to comments about XRP in particular. Ripple is broadly known for working with TradFi institutions, positioning itself as focused on helping traditional financial firms integrate blockchain technology and payments rails.

Challenging the idea that Ripple and XRP’s regulatory record made the token suitable for banks, Zschach said in a now-deleted LinkedIn comment that “surviving lawsuits isn’t resilience” and emphasized that true trust depends on neutral, shared governance rather than relying on a single company’s infrastructure.

The SWIFT executive also argued that neutrality in finance isn’t determined by the number of nodes in a network, or by open-source code. Instead, it depends on governance, legal enforceability, and ensuring no single participant can tilt outcomes in their favor, Zschach stated.

“Code and validators alone don’t resolve billion-dollar disputes,” Zschach noted in a LinkedIn comment on Wednesday, adding that SWIFT operates as a neutral party with more than 11,000 institutions, not issuing assets or competing with network members.

Uneven Playing Field

Crypto entrepreneurs weren’t buying Zschach’s takes. Evgeny Yurtaev, co-founder and CEO of non-custodial crypto wallet Zerion, told The Defiant that true neutrality in finance comes from open, transparent protocols that enforce fairness through code.

“When governance happens behind closed doors or depends on regulators who may favour established players, it risks recreating the same imbalances DeFi set out to challenge. Open-source code enforces fairness for all by resisting hidden interference,” Yurtaev argued.

Merlin Egalite, co-founder of lending protocol Morpho, echoed this view in comments to The Defiant, emphasizing that infrastructure-level neutrality is key.

“At Morpho, we view neutrality as something that must be embedded at the infrastructure level: code should be immutable, governance minimized, and the protocol should not express opinions about which participants or strategies succeed,” Egalite said.

The Morpho co-founder also added that unlike SWIFT’s model, where trust rests on governance and legal systems that “inevitably favor certain actors, DeFi infrastructure provides a resilient foundation where no single party has the power to tilt the playing field.”

In order to be compliant with EU sanctions law, SWIFT, which is headquartered in Belgium, has disconnected most major banks of countries facing EU sanctions — currently cutting off people in Russia, Belarus, and Iran from the global banking system.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/swift-exec-says-banks-will-absorb-the-best-of-public-chains

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.016+2.96%
Union
U$0.0107+3.78%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+5.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682+1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst