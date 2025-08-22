SWIFT has begun testing Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Hedera’s Hashgraph for cross-border payments

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 03:20
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223148-3.32%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23143-2.95%
XRP
XRP$2.8719-3.42%
Suilend
SEND$0.5883-15.94%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23559-2.65%

SWIFT, a global payments giant, has started experimenting with Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Hedera’s Hashgraph (HBAR), two blockchain networks, to make it easier to send money between countries. This project could change the way banks send money around the world.

The goal of the tests is to make blockchain technology work with banking systems that are already in place. The ISO 20022 guidelines will be used to make this happen. 

SWIFT’s blockchain tests show a careful but important step toward connecting old-fashioned banking with cutting-edge digital infrastructure. The market will be closely monitoring the trials to see if there are any signs of a long-term plan.

The possible use of ISO 20022 standards in digital assets could set new standards for global connectivity. XRP and HBAR are two examples of how blockchain could change the way money is sent and received.

Swift could expose XRP and HBAR to $trillions

XRP and HBAR have the ability to facilitate fast, scalable, and energy-efficient cross-border payments. XRP is known for having almost instant settlement times and strong backing from the banking sector. It handles about 1,500 transactions per second with very little energy use. 

On the other hand, HBAR uses a hashgraph consensus method to allow more than 10,000 transactions per second while using the same small amount of energy and having strong corporate governance. Both assets are being evaluated to see how well they can make it easier to transfer assets and use tokenization in a global financial setting.

Swift will not be the only beneficiary. XRP and HBAR will likely benefit from more efforts to standardize and validate them by institutions. Also, SWIFT processes over $150 trillion in cross-border payments every year. That’s basically the lifeblood of global finance. Even if just a tiny fraction of that flow shifts onto blockchains like XRP or HBAR, it could create massive transactional demand for these tokens. 

Meanwhile, even after the news, the price of XRP is steady at a price of $2.88, which is a 0.67% decline. On the other hand, HBAR is trading at $0.2338, which is also a 1.14% decline.

Rising institutional and regulatory blockchain interest

The trials are a good sign for the crypto industry. They show that more institutions are starting to understand how blockchain can be used in financial processes. Also, according to analysts, the trials show how blockchain-based solutions could work with current banking systems to improve speed, governance, and standardization. 

SWIFT’s approach focuses on making sure that different systems can work with each other and on integrating them gradually.

Although SWIFT hasn’t said for sure that it will use any one blockchain technology in the long run, it is testing a lot of different platforms. This shows that it understands how the industry is changing and how important it is to be flexible. 

These tests are happening at the same time that regulators are becoming more interested in digital currencies. For instance, Hong Kong has a stablecoin lab, and China is looking into yuan-backed stablecoins. 

In addition, as earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the financial regulator in Shanghai, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) convened a high-level meeting to explore strategic policy responses to stablecoins and digital currencies despite the crypto ban.

Key regulatory bodies are accelerating their engagement with blockchain in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced “Project Crypto,” a landmark initiative aimed at modernising digital-asset regulation. This is to clarify crypto classifications and facilitate blockchain integration into traditional finance. 

However, these regional projects are still in their early stages compared to SWIFT’s more advanced tests at the institutional level.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723-0.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05358-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-4.30%
SUI
SUI$3.4163-4.30%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows