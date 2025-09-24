The post SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations? Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline. Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure.  Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP. 🚨 Brad Garlinghouse, CEO de Ripple: “Cross-border payments move in the trillions, yet SWIFT — a system designed over a decade ago — still dominates. It’s time to bring global finance into the modern era.”#XRP is the bridge. 🌉💎 pic.twitter.com/yTTdEHuOHA — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 23, 2025 Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production.  What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework. SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like… The post SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations? Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline. Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure.  Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP. 🚨 Brad Garlinghouse, CEO de Ripple: “Cross-border payments move in the trillions, yet SWIFT — a system designed over a decade ago — still dominates. It’s time to bring global finance into the modern era.”#XRP is the bridge. 🌉💎 pic.twitter.com/yTTdEHuOHA — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 23, 2025 Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production.  What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework. SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like…

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:05
Threshold
T$0.01551+0.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06078+2.32%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06976+20.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.26-1.04%
GET
GET$0.005794-5.07%
XRP
XRP$2.8262+0.36%

In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations?

Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline.

Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga

As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP.

Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production. 

What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework.

SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture

  • Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like XRP unlikely.
  • DLT sandboxing: SWIFT has tested multiple ledgers — XRP Ledger, Hedera, and others — for tokenized settlement and cross-border experiments. The framing is “plug-and-play” interoperability, not single-rail dependency.

Implication: XRP Ledger is one of the candidates in trials, but not the only one.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Technical Fit of XRPL

  • Speed & settlement finality: XRPL’s consensus mechanism offers 3 to 5 seconds settlement, with low fees, which matches SWIFT’s modernization goals.
  • Liquidity bridge: RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) already demonstrates using XRP to source cross-border liquidity, something SWIFT’s correspondent banking lacks.
  • Standards alignment: XRPL is ISO 20022-compatible, which matters since SWIFT is mandating migration by November 2025.

Implication: From a technical perspective, XRPL is compatible and could slot into SWIFT’s modernization strategy.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Implication: XRP’s legal position has improved. Yet, it’s still riskier for SWIFT to endorse outright compared with stablecoin integrations.

Institutional Momentum

  • Ripple has momentum: DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin project are examples of real tokenization use on XRPL.
  • Shariah compliance approvals also expand its market potential in Islamic finance.
  • SWIFT is watching where liquidity builds. If XRP consistently captures tokenized fund and settlement flows, its odds rise.

Implication: If Ripple keeps stacking institutional partnerships, SWIFT has a practical reason to treat XRPL as a viable option.

XRP and SWIFT: Realistic Scenario Vs Hype

Sponsored

Sponsored

  • Unrealistic: SWIFT adopting XRP exclusively or mandating its use across the network. That would contradict SWIFT’s neutral facilitator model and raise antitrust/regulatory concerns.
  • Plausible: SWIFT enabling banks to optionally use XRP Ledger as one of several settlement rails, alongside Hedera, Ethereum, or tokenized deposits. Think of SWIFT as an “orchestrator” that lets members plug in whichever asset or chain fits their compliance and liquidity needs.
  • Timeframe: If it happens, we’d likely see pilot integrations announced in 2026–2027, following ISO 20022’s full transition and after more liquidity forms in tokenized assets on XRPL.

Bottom Line

It is realistic that XRP Ledger becomes one of the ledgers integrated into SWIFT’s interoperability framework. 

However, it’s not realistic that SWIFT will integrate XRP exclusively or position it as the default backbone of global payments. 

The most likely outcome is a multi-rail setup, where XRP is available as an option for institutions that value its liquidity and settlement speed.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/swift-xrp-ledger-integration-probability/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004642-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
MAY
MAY$0.03984-1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38
Share
US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-tokenized-collateral-derivatives/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016105-6.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

US CFTC Approves Tokenized Collateral in Derivatives Trading

Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Why Crypto Security Budgets Lag Behind Marketing

James Wynn went long on ASTER and short on HYPE after receiving over $8,000 in referral rewards