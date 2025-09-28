The post SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global payments network SWIFT joins over a dozen banks to test Linea blockchain messaging in push for faster, secure settlements. SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network, is collaborating with major banks to pilot blockchain-based messaging through Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by ConsenSys. Institutions such as BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are involved in the initiative, which is also looking into the possibility of a stablecoin-like settlement token for future transactions. Experts view the project as a step to modernize the $150 trillion interbank payments industry. Banks Explore Linea for Scalable and Secure Messaging According to a report shared on X, more than a dozen financial institutions have been participating in the SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot. A source inside one of the banks said the project was a possible “technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” although the pilot will take months to show any real results. Linea’s zk-rollup architecture is the key to the experiment. The system relies on cryptographic proofs to improve privacy and scalability, both of which the banking sector considers key to innovation and regulatory compliance. If they are successful, it could make the settlement process more streamlined as well as remedy the inefficiencies in SWIFT’s current centralized infrastructure. Related Reading: MetaMask to Launch Native Stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea | Live Bitcoin News SWIFT today links over 11,000 financial institutions together and transmits payment instructions, but not the actual funds. The system is based on several middlemen and outdated rails, which were frequently delayed and cost additional money. Blockchain-based messaging, by contrast, gives the promise of much faster settlement and a way to minimize reliance on middlemen. Pilot Seen as Blueprint for Future Payment Systems The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot is an attempt to test whether it is possible to use… The post SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global payments network SWIFT joins over a dozen banks to test Linea blockchain messaging in push for faster, secure settlements. SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network, is collaborating with major banks to pilot blockchain-based messaging through Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by ConsenSys. Institutions such as BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are involved in the initiative, which is also looking into the possibility of a stablecoin-like settlement token for future transactions. Experts view the project as a step to modernize the $150 trillion interbank payments industry. Banks Explore Linea for Scalable and Secure Messaging According to a report shared on X, more than a dozen financial institutions have been participating in the SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot. A source inside one of the banks said the project was a possible “technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” although the pilot will take months to show any real results. Linea’s zk-rollup architecture is the key to the experiment. The system relies on cryptographic proofs to improve privacy and scalability, both of which the banking sector considers key to innovation and regulatory compliance. If they are successful, it could make the settlement process more streamlined as well as remedy the inefficiencies in SWIFT’s current centralized infrastructure. Related Reading: MetaMask to Launch Native Stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea | Live Bitcoin News SWIFT today links over 11,000 financial institutions together and transmits payment instructions, but not the actual funds. The system is based on several middlemen and outdated rails, which were frequently delayed and cost additional money. Blockchain-based messaging, by contrast, gives the promise of much faster settlement and a way to minimize reliance on middlemen. Pilot Seen as Blueprint for Future Payment Systems The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot is an attempt to test whether it is possible to use…

SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:35
Global payments network SWIFT joins over a dozen banks to test Linea blockchain messaging in push for faster, secure settlements.

SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network, is collaborating with major banks to pilot blockchain-based messaging through Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 solution developed by ConsenSys. Institutions such as BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are involved in the initiative, which is also looking into the possibility of a stablecoin-like settlement token for future transactions. Experts view the project as a step to modernize the $150 trillion interbank payments industry.

Banks Explore Linea for Scalable and Secure Messaging

According to a report shared on X, more than a dozen financial institutions have been participating in the SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot. A source inside one of the banks said the project was a possible “technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” although the pilot will take months to show any real results.

Linea’s zk-rollup architecture is the key to the experiment. The system relies on cryptographic proofs to improve privacy and scalability, both of which the banking sector considers key to innovation and regulatory compliance. If they are successful, it could make the settlement process more streamlined as well as remedy the inefficiencies in SWIFT’s current centralized infrastructure.

SWIFT today links over 11,000 financial institutions together and transmits payment instructions, but not the actual funds. The system is based on several middlemen and outdated rails, which were frequently delayed and cost additional money. Blockchain-based messaging, by contrast, gives the promise of much faster settlement and a way to minimize reliance on middlemen.

Pilot Seen as Blueprint for Future Payment Systems

The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot is an attempt to test whether it is possible to use decentralized solutions that can increase efficiency without compromising on regulatory oversight. By incorporating privacy functionality into its architecture, Linea aims to address strict compliance requirements as well as provide institutions with faster transaction functionalities.

Industry observers claim that the experiment underlines the adaptation of traditional financial systems to blockchain developments. Analysts point out that the involvement of SWIFT is a sign of acknowledgment of a change in the payments landscape in which digital assets, settlement tokens, as well as decentralized infrastructure are becoming more prominent.

Community responses point out that if the pilot is successful, it could pave the path for further adoption of blockchain in cross-border settlements. For banks, this is a major opportunity to reduce costs, risks and increase transparency. However, challenges still persist regarding standardization, interoperability, and regulatory acceptance around the world.

Experts highlight that tokenized settlement is promising, although its success is dependent on coordinated frameworks across regulators and financial institutions. The SWIFT Linea blockchain pilot, therefore, is as much of a regulatory experiment as a technological one.

The implications might go beyond SWIFT’s network. If Linea proves to be efficient, other financial networks around the world may consider similar blockchain pilots. The initiative could change how banks process trillions of dollars in international payments. Consequently, it signals a gradual shift toward decentralized finance.

