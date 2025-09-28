SWIFT Reportedly Teams Up with Ethereum Network Linea for Major Blockchain Test

TLDR

SWIFT is testing blockchain with Linea to streamline cross-border payments.

testing Linea’s zero-knowledge proofs protect sensitive data in SWIFT’s blockchain test.

Major banks like BNP Paribas are participating in SWIFT’s blockchain pilot.

SWIFT explores creating a stablecoin to revolutionize global payment systems.

SWIFT, the global messaging platform that connects over 11,000 financial institutions, is reportedly partnering with Linea, an Ethereum-based network, to explore blockchain technology for interbank payments. This collaboration aims to enhance SWIFT’s existing infrastructure by integrating blockchain for faster, cheaper, and more efficient cross-border transactions. The pilot, which involves several major banks, could significantly alter how global payments are processed in the future.

Key Players and Goals of the Collaboration

SWIFT has selected Linea after careful consideration of its blockchain features, particularly its strong privacy protections. Linea uses zero-knowledge proofs, an advanced cryptographic method that ensures sensitive customer data remains secure during testing. The use of these proofs addresses a major concern for financial institutions, as privacy and compliance are crucial elements in banking.

Participating banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, are part of this pilot program. They aim to explore how blockchain can streamline the payment process by combining messaging and settlement into a single, real-time transaction. If successful, this pilot could reduce the time and cost of moving money across borders.

The Current State of SWIFT’s Network

Currently, SWIFT’s role is primarily limited to sending instructions between banks. It does not directly facilitate the movement of funds, relying instead on a series of intermediary steps and systems to settle payments. Critics argue that this approach leads to delays and high costs in international money transfers.

By integrating blockchain, SWIFT hopes to eliminate some of these inefficiencies. The new system could allow banks to settle payments instantly on the blockchain, providing real-time tracking of transactions and reducing the reliance on multiple middlemen. This could lead to faster and cheaper transactions, benefiting both financial institutions and their customers.

Potential for a Stablecoin in SWIFT’s Future

As part of the pilot, there are discussions about the creation of a stablecoin-like settlement token. This token would function as a bridge for transactions between banks, essentially transforming SWIFT from a messaging network into a platform for value transfer. While no official decisions have been made, the idea of a stablecoin for interbank payments could significantly improve transaction speed and security.

The introduction of such a token would position SWIFT as a competitor to other blockchain-based payment systems, such as Ripple. Ripple has long promoted itself as an alternative to traditional banking systems by offering faster and more cost-effective cross-border payments. SWIFT’s pilot with Linea signals the organization’s interest in leveraging blockchain to maintain its position in the evolving payments landscape.

Market Reactions and Broader Impact

The news of the partnership led to a positive market response, with Linea’s token price increasing by over 14% shortly after the announcement. This indicates strong investor confidence in the potential success of the project. The move also aligns with SWIFT’s broader strategy to explore digital assets and blockchain technology.

In recent months, SWIFT has been involved in other digital asset initiatives, such as completing tokenized fund settlement tests with UBS and Chainlink. These efforts reflect the organization’s commitment to adapting to the growing digital finance sector while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The banking sector is closely monitoring these developments, as the integration of blockchain into traditional financial infrastructure could pave the way for widespread adoption of digital assets. If successful, this pilot could lead to more blockchain-based solutions being implemented across financial institutions globally.

