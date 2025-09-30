SWIFT Teams Up with Consensys on Blockchain Settlement System

SWIFT partners with Consensys to build a blockchain settlement system, aiming to boost real-time cross-border payments, compliance, and financial transparency.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has announced a partnership with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys to build a blockchain-based settlement system. The partnership, announced Monday, is backed by more than 30 financial institutions around the world. Its main objective is the development of a new infrastructure for cross-border real-time payments around the clock, with a conceptual prototype developed by Consensys as a starting point.

SWIFT Launches Blockchain Ledger for Real-Time Payments

This is SWIFT’s most important step into blockchain, for its current financial messaging platform is about to expand to a virtual reality. The ledger records transactions between organizations in real time. Smart contracts monitor it and enforce transaction rules. The goal of this is to enhance the consistency, scalability, and efficiency of regulated tokenized value transfers across financial ecosystems globally.

Related Reading: SWIFT Partners with Banks to Pilot Linea Blockchain Messaging | Live Bitcoin News

Consensys will take the lead in developing the prototype in the first phase of the project. Swift will then set out future work phases together with the financial institutions involved. The system will support fiat payment networks. In addition, it will connect with new DLT networks being developed. This will help the banks to smoothly adapt as digital settlement becomes a popular method in the financial markets.

The blockchain ledger is being presented as a medium to bring various payment systems together. Swift: the protocol has confirmed that it will offer orchestration allowing synchronisation of transactions between public and private blockchain networks, and ties to the fiat rails. Moreover, this integration aims to bring efficiency to a wide range of applications, from tokenized assets to immediate cross-border settlements.

Blockchain Settlement Set Up as a Foundation of Swift’s Long-Term Vision

At the Sibos event in Frankfurt, Swift CEO Javier Perez-Tasso said the drive is part of the company’s mission to help shape the next-generation stack for infrastructure. He said that Swift already offers “powerful and effective rails” and now wants to accelerate digital finance innovation while continuing to hold on to principles of compliance and security that underpin its global network.

The move builds on Swift’s two years of experiments with digital assets and tokenized settlements, which helped set the stage for this more extensive effort. In its collaboration with Consensys and financial institutions, Swift is indicating that blockchain settlement is now at the core of its long-term strategy. Some experts think such a move might ultimately disintermediate the world’s payments, thereby bringing costs down and improving transparency in the global payments system.

The ledger offers an opportunity – and a challenge – to the financial sector. Supporters say it provides a clear roadmap to modernize and ensure banks will be able to compete in a world where digital assets have become mainstream. But critics warn that the complexity of regulation and integration could impede adoption. However, given what Swift represents in terms of scale, over 200 countries and territories, the project will impact the future development of financial markets.

If successful, the blockchain settlement system may represent a watering hole in the adoption of distributed ledger technology by institutions. By combining compliance-driven infrastructure with digital instantaneous settlement, Swift is taking a step closer to a world in which blockchain becomes a cornerstone of global finance.

The post SWIFT Teams Up with Consensys on Blockchain Settlement System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.