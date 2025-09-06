SWIFT to Enable XRP Use in Payments, Steers Clear of Issuing Assets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 00:11
CROSS
CROSS$0.21214+2.61%
XRP
XRP$2.8209+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.011012+0.64%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01513+1.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001933+7.15%

TLDR

  • SWIFT has confirmed it will not issue its own digital assets and will focus on supporting existing cryptocurrencies like XRP.
  • The network will provide infrastructure for digital assets without competing with them or dictating which assets to use.
  • SWIFT’s global payment innovation (gpi) service will allow integration of digital assets like XRP for cross-border payments.
  • SWIFT’s decision to avoid issuing its own assets ensures compatibility with cryptocurrencies, enhancing flexibility for banks.
  • By supporting assets like XRP, SWIFT positions itself as a facilitator rather than a competitor in the digital asset space.

SWIFT has made a clear statement that it will not issue its own digital assets. Instead, the institution confirmed its support for the integration of digital assets like XRP within its payment infrastructure. The network plans to maintain its role as a facilitator for banks and financial institutions, not as a competitor to cryptocurrencies.

SWIFT Supports XRP in Payment Integration

SWIFT clarified its position, emphasizing that it will not create digital currencies like Ripple’s XRP. The company underlined its role as a provider of network infrastructure, offering services that support various financial instruments. It stated that its main objective is not to compete with cryptocurrencies but to allow their integration into its global payment system.

“SWIFT’s focus is to provide infrastructure that can work with assets chosen by banks,” a representative stated. The organization specifically noted that it does not intend to replicate Ripple’s model. This model uses XRP for facilitating cross-border transactions via distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Although SWIFT does not plan to issue digital assets, it recognizes the increasing importance of cryptocurrencies. The network confirmed that it can accommodate cryptocurrencies like XRP within its global payments innovation (gpi) service. This means that if banks decide to adopt cryptocurrencies, they can still use SWIFT’s system to process transactions.

XRP Can Integrate with Traditional Systems

SWIFT’s decision reflects its strategy to support flexibility for its member banks. It does not dictate the type of assets they must use but provides the infrastructure to integrate any asset, including XRP. This position enables banks to make their own decisions on whether to use digital assets for settlement.

The network’s flexibility makes it possible for assets like XRP to find a role in the traditional financial system. If banks choose to adopt digital assets like XRP, they can benefit from SWIFT’s existing infrastructure. This enables the coexistence of traditional financial systems and blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments.

Ripple’s XRP, designed to enhance the efficiency of global settlements, could thus work seamlessly with SWIFT’s framework. By not issuing its own asset, SWIFT avoids direct competition with cryptocurrencies like XRP. Instead, the company positions itself as a platform that supports the integration of such digital assets.

The post SWIFT to Enable XRP Use in Payments, Steers Clear of Issuing Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689-1.30%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4182+1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15851-0.47%
Share
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.01-10.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.316+0.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06522-0.68%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08175-5.05%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2282-3.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins