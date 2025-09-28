They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.

SWIFT's Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

By: Coindoo
2025/09/28 03:23
They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, stablecoins are the ones banks and big tech are circling around.

SWIFT, the global payment messaging giant that connects more than 11K institutions, is now testing payments using Ethereum’s Linea network.

The test involves BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, and a dozen other banks, with a stablecoin-like token at the center.

It’s no longer just about sending messages between banks. It’s about moving real value on-chain. That could turn out to be the biggest shift since the invention of the credit card.

Why Banks Care About Stablecoins

The reason for all the sudden attention is simple: cost and speed.

SWIFT wires can take days and cost up to $50. Stablecoins settle in seconds for pennies. Chainalysis data shows $USDT already clears over $1T per month, while $USDC peaked at $3T in activity last October.

With a $230B market size, stablecoins are no longer a side project. They are becoming part of the financial system.

The U.S. even passed its first federal stablecoin law in July, and banks are considering their own tokens.

Big tech is interested too, with Apple, Airbnb, Uber, and X all holding talks. Google Cloud has already integrated PayPal’s $PYUSD.

SWIFT’s current trial uses Ethereum’s Linea network, chosen for its zk-rollup technology that keeps costs low while maintaining security and privacy.

swift linea blockchain testing post on X.

If SWIFT succeeds with its Ethereum experiment, it won’t just make cross-border wires cheaper. It could mark the start of a new chapter where stablecoins compete directly with legacy banking rails.

What Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Brings to the Table

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than a utility token attached to a crypto app – it’s designed as the key that unlocks an entire ecosystem.

Holders get real, tangible benefits: reduced transaction fees, early access to upcoming projects, higher staking rewards, and governance rights over the platform’s future.

best wallet token benefits.

That means $BEST isn’t just a speculative play. It’s a passport into a growing ecosystem where usage drives demand.

One of the most important utilities is access to Upcoming Tokens, a presale tool that lets investors buy new crypto projects directly inside the app. This feature eliminates the risks of scam mirror sites and fake launches that often target presale buyers.

By tying that functionality to $BEST, the project creates a natural cycle where the token becomes central to how people safely enter presales – one of the most active segments of the market.

Backed by Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology, the wallet infrastructure itself ensures bank-grade security, but it’s the token that makes the experience rewarding.

With over 70K social media followers and a self-proclaimed 50% monthly user growth rate, adoption is already accelerating, giving $BEST a strong base for long-term traction.

Why Buy Into $BEST Now

The numbers already speak volumes.

At the current presale price of $0.025705, $BEST has raised more than $16.1M, showing strong demand before the token even hits exchanges.

buy the $BEST presale right now.

That early momentum is important, especially in a market where many new crypto projects struggle to get attention.

But timing is the bigger picture here. With SWIFT now testing stablecoin payments on Ethereum, the financial world is signaling that stablecoins and blockchain-based settlement are moving mainstream.

$BEST is positioned right in the middle of that shift, offering exposure to payments, presales, and tokenized finance all at once.

For investors looking at the next wave of best altcoins, $BEST is a chance to be part of the infrastructure that could define how digital money moves across borders.

Stablecoins Are Moving Center Stage

Stablecoins are no longer niche. SWIFT’s Ethereum tests show that mainstream banking is finally serious about them.

In that kind of world, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) isn’t just another project. It’s a shot at being part of the payment future everyone from Google to BNP Paribas is preparing for.

