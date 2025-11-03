The post Swiss CPI declines unexpectedly at a faster pace of 0.3% on month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined at a surprisingly faster pace of 0.3% on month in October against estimates of 0.1%. In September, inflationary pressures deflated by 0.2%. On year, Swiss inflation grew at a moderate pace of 0.1%. Economists expected CPI to have risen at a faster pace of 0.3% against the prior release of 0.2%. Market reaction The initial reaction from the USD/CHF pair was positive after the Swiss CPI data release. The pair rose to 0.8060, but reversed to 0.8050. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.08% 0.12% 0.05% -0.10% -0.10% 0.06% EUR 0.01% 0.11% 0.09% 0.06% -0.09% -0.08% 0.10% GBP -0.08% -0.11% 0.02% -0.04% -0.18% -0.18% 0.00% JPY -0.12% -0.09% -0.02% -0.07% -0.20% -0.07% -0.02% CAD -0.05% -0.06% 0.04% 0.07% -0.18% -0.13% 0.04% AUD 0.10% 0.09% 0.18% 0.20% 0.18% 0.01% 0.21% NZD 0.10% 0.08% 0.18% 0.07% 0.13% -0.01% 0.18% CHF -0.06% -0.10% -0.00% 0.02% -0.04% -0.21% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/swiss-cpi-declines-unexpectedly-at-a-faster-pace-of-03-on-month-202511030748 The post Swiss CPI declines unexpectedly at a faster pace of 0.3% on month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined at a surprisingly faster pace of 0.3% on month in October against estimates of 0.1%. In September, inflationary pressures deflated by 0.2%. On year, Swiss inflation grew at a moderate pace of 0.1%. Economists expected CPI to have risen at a faster pace of 0.3% against the prior release of 0.2%. Market reaction The initial reaction from the USD/CHF pair was positive after the Swiss CPI data release. The pair rose to 0.8060, but reversed to 0.8050. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% 0.08% 0.12% 0.05% -0.10% -0.10% 0.06% EUR 0.01% 0.11% 0.09% 0.06% -0.09% -0.08% 0.10% GBP -0.08% -0.11% 0.02% -0.04% -0.18% -0.18% 0.00% JPY -0.12% -0.09% -0.02% -0.07% -0.20% -0.07% -0.02% CAD -0.05% -0.06% 0.04% 0.07% -0.18% -0.13% 0.04% AUD 0.10% 0.09% 0.18% 0.20% 0.18% 0.01% 0.21% NZD 0.10% 0.08% 0.18% 0.07% 0.13% -0.01% 0.18% CHF -0.06% -0.10% -0.00% 0.02% -0.04% -0.21% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/swiss-cpi-declines-unexpectedly-at-a-faster-pace-of-03-on-month-202511030748