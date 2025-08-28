Swiss Crypto Bank Amina Partners Metalpha for Hong Kong Wealth Management

By: Blockhead
2025/08/28 15:33
Swiss-regulated crypto bank AMINA has partnered with Nasdaq-listed digital asset wealth manager Metalpha Technology to develop investment products for Hong Kong's professional investor market, starting with a crypto equity fund targeting qualified clients.

The collaboration positions AMINA's Hong Kong subsidiary among the first regulated crypto service providers to offer comprehensive cryptocurrency equity exposure in the territory. The partnership launches with Principal Fund I, managed by Metalpha's SFC-licensed LSQ Capital Limited.

The collaboration addresses growing institutional demand for regulated crypto exposure, with US Bitcoin ETFs accumulating over $150 billion in assets since early 2024. The partnership targets family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors seeking sophisticated digital asset strategies.

Principal Fund I provides exposure to crypto-related public companies including Coinbase, Circle, and MicroStrategy, alongside Hong Kong-listed firms in the digital asset sector. The fund employs derivatives strategies to enhance performance and manage volatility, targeting better risk-adjusted returns than direct Bitcoin exposure.

"Hong Kong has strategically focused on building institutional crypto infrastructure first, and we're now witnessing the natural evolution toward broader professional investor adoption," said Michael Benz, AMINA Bank's Head of APAC, in an announcement on Thursday.

The fund requires a $1 million minimum investment and is available to qualified professional investors under Hong Kong regulations. LSQ Capital reported the fund has outperformed its benchmark index by more than 20% since August 2024.

Monique Chan, CEO of LSQ Capital, characterized the partnership as supporting "global ultra-high-net-worth clients in accessing digital asset opportunities through a more secure, trusted, and regulated approach."

AMINA operates under Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority regulation and has established Asian operations to serve the region's growing crypto wealth management market. Metalpha, listed on Nasdaq as MATH, focuses on digital asset investment strategies across Asia.

The companies indicated the fund launch represents the first of multiple planned products combining AMINA's regulated infrastructure with Metalpha's investment expertise. The partnership framework supports ongoing development of solutions bridging traditional finance and digital assets.

